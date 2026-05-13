أكد الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني لسلامة النقل الكابتن طيّ بن عبدالرحمن الشمري، أن موافقة مجلس الوزراء على النموذج الاسترشادي لمذكرة التفاهم بين المركز ونظرائه في الدول الأخرى تعكس ما يحظى به قطاع النقل من دعم واهتمام من القيادة، بما يعزز حضور المملكة الدولي في مجالات سلامة النقل، ويفتح آفاقًا أوسع للتعاون وتبادل الخبرات مع الجهات النظيرة حول العالم.

نموذج استرشادي


ورفع الشمري شكره وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة صدور هذه الموافقة، موضحًا أن اعتماد النموذج الاسترشادي سيمكن المركز من توسيع شراكاته الدولية، وتعزيز التعاون الفني والمعرفي، والاستفادة من أفضل الممارسات والتجارب العالمية في مجال سلامة النقل، إضافة إلى تبادل المعلومات والخبرات الفنية بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة أعمال المركز وتعزيز مستويات السلامة في مختلف أنماط النقل.


وأشار إلى أن هذه الخطوة تأتي امتدادًا للدعم الذي يحظى به المركز لتمكينه من أداء مهماته واختصاصاته، والمساهمة في تطوير منظومة سلامة النقل في المملكة، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.