The CEO of the National Transport Safety Center, Captain Tayy bin Abdulrahman Al-Shammari, confirmed that the Cabinet's approval of the guideline model for the memorandum of understanding between the center and its counterparts in other countries reflects the support and interest the transport sector receives from the leadership, which enhances the Kingdom's international presence in the fields of transport safety and opens wider horizons for cooperation and exchange of expertise with similar entities around the world.

Guideline Model



Al-Shammari expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of this approval, explaining that the adoption of the guideline model will enable the center to expand its international partnerships, enhance technical and knowledge cooperation, and benefit from the best practices and global experiences in the field of transport safety, in addition to exchanging information and technical expertise, which contributes to improving the efficiency of the center's operations and enhancing safety levels across various modes of transport.



He pointed out that this step comes as an extension of the support the center receives to enable it to perform its tasks and responsibilities and to contribute to the development of the transport safety system in the Kingdom, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.