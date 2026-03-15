منذ إعلان وكالة الطاقة الدولية عن أكبر إفراج لمخزونات النفط في تاريخها الذي يمتد لنصف قرن، شهدت أسعار النفط ارتفاعاً يزيد على 17%، وأغلقت أسعار خام برنت، المعيار العالمي، فوق مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل للجلسة الثانية على التوالي في آخر تداولات لها.


ومع ذلك، فإن الإفراج عن المخزونات الطارئة سيستغرق وقتاً ليتم تطبيقه بالكامل، والكمية المعلن عنها تبقى أقل بكثير من فجوة الإمداد الناجمة عن إغلاق مضيق هرمز، وفقاً لتقرير نشرته شبكة «CNBC» الأمريكية، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».


اضطراب غير مسبوق


وأرسل سوق النفط هذا الأسبوع إشارة واضحة: الإفراج الضخم عن النفط المخزون من قبل الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها لا يكفي لمواجهة الاضطراب غير المسبوق في الإمدادات الناتج عن الحرب على إيران.


واتفقت أكثر من 30 دولة في أوروبا وأمريكا الشمالية وشمال شرق آسيا على ضخ 400 مليون برميل نفط في السوق للحد من ارتفاع الأسعار.


وتتصدر الولايات المتحدة العملية بإفراجها عن 172 مليون برميل من المخزون الإستراتيجي للنفط، أي نحو 43% من إجمالي كمية وكالة الطاقة الدولية.


وتمثل هذه الخطوة أكبر عملية إفراج لمخزونات النفط في تاريخ وكالة الطاقة الدولية، التي تأسست لضمان أمن الطاقة لدولها الأعضاء أثناء الأزمات العالمية.


ورغم التحركات، لم تمنح السوق الثقة المرجوة، إذ ارتفع الخام أكثر من 17% منذ إعلان الإفراج الطارئ يوم الأربعاء. وأغلقت أسعار خام برنت يوم الجمعة فوق 100 دولار للبرميل للجلسة الثانية على التوالي.