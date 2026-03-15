Since the International Energy Agency announced the largest release of oil reserves in its half-century history, oil prices have risen by more than 17%, with Brent crude, the global benchmark, closing above $100 a barrel for the second consecutive session in its latest trading.



However, the release of emergency reserves will take time to be fully implemented, and the announced quantity remains far below the supply gap caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report published by the American network "CNBC," which was reviewed by "Al Arabiya Business."



Unprecedented Disruption



The oil market sent a clear signal this week: the massive release of stored oil by the United States and its allies is not enough to address the unprecedented supply disruption resulting from the war on Iran.



More than 30 countries in Europe, North America, and Northeast Asia agreed to pump 400 million barrels of oil into the market to curb rising prices.



The United States is leading the effort by releasing 172 million barrels from its strategic oil reserves, accounting for about 43% of the total amount from the International Energy Agency.



This step represents the largest release of oil reserves in the history of the International Energy Agency, which was established to ensure energy security for its member countries during global crises.



Despite the moves, the market did not gain the desired confidence, as crude rose more than 17% since the emergency release announcement on Wednesday. Brent crude prices closed above $100 a barrel on Friday for the second consecutive session.