The Egyptian artist Caroline Azmy suffered an injury during her appearance on the show "Ramez Level the Monster," which airs daily throughout the month of Ramadan.

"From You to God"

Caroline Azmy shared a photo of herself on her official "Facebook" page, in which she appeared with her head resting on a pillow, with a medical cloth placed under her mouth, commenting: "From you to God, Ramez."

After the episode ended, Ramez Galal posted a photo of himself with Caroline Azmy on his official "Instagram" page, showing her in a state of fatigue and exhaustion due to what she had gone through, and Ramez commented: "Caroline Azmy has officially been messed up."

Head of the Snake

On another note, Caroline Azmy is participating in the series "Head of the Snake," which is airing in the current Ramadan season, where she plays the role of a national security officer, following her previous experience in the series "The Choice 3" in 2024, where she portrayed a character of a girl working in the General Intelligence Service, but she was only performing organizational and administrative tasks. This time, she appears with a stronger character and a more field presence.

The series "Head of the Snake" features a large elite of drama stars, including Amir Karara, Sherif Mounir, Ahmed Ghazi, Magda Zaki, Caroline Azmy, Islam Gamal, Nina Maghary, Jala Hisham, Mahmoud Al-Bazawy, Abdel Rahim Hussein, Omar Rzeiq, Lubna Wanas, along with a number of other artists and guest stars. The work is written by Hani Sarhan, directed by Mohamed Bakir, and produced by Synergy Company for producer Tamer Morsi.