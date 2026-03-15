تعرضت الفنانة المصرية كارولين عزمي لإصابة خلال استضافتها في برنامج «رامز ليفل الوحش»، الذي يُعرض يوميًا طوال شهر رمضان.

«منك لله»

وشاركت كارولين عزمي، صورة لها عبر صفحتها الرسمية على «فيسبوك»، ظهرت من خلالها وهي واضعة رأسها على وسادة، وتضع قطعة قماش طبية أسفل فمها، معلقة: «منك لله يا رامز».

وعقب نهاية الحلقة نشر رامز جلال، صورة تجمعه بكارولين عزمي، عبر صفحته الرسمية على «إنستغرام»، وظهرت من خلالها وهي في حالة من التعب والإرهاق بسبب ما تعرضت له، وعلق رامز قائلاً: «كارولين عزمي اتبهدلت رسمي».

رأس الأفعى

من جهة ثانية تشارك كارولين عزمي فى مسلسل «رأس الأفعى» الذي يعرض في موسم رمضان الحالي، وتجسد فيه دور ضابط أمن وطني، بعد تجربتها السابقة في مسلسل «الاختيار3» عام 2024، وقدمت فيه شخصية فتاة تعمل في جهاز المخابرات العامة، لكنها كانت تؤدي مهمات تنظيمية وإدارية فقط، بينما تطل هذه المرة بشخصية أكثر قوة وحضوراً ميدانياً.

ويضم مسلسل «رأس الأفعى» نخبة كبيرة من نجوم الدراما، في مقدمتهم أمير كرارة، شريف منير، أحمد غزي، ماجدة زكي، كارولين عزمي، إسلام جمال، نينا مغربي، جلا هشام، محمود البزاوي، عبدالرحيم حسين، عمر رزيق، لبنى ونس، إلى جانب عدد آخر من الفنانين وضيوف الشرف، والعمل من تأليف هاني سرحان، وإخراج محمد بكير، ومن إنتاج شركة سينرجي للمنتج تامر مرسي.