﻿أشاد عدد كبير من القدساويين بالمستويات المميزة التي قدمها الفريق الأول لكرة القدم منذ استلام المدرب الإيرلندي بريندان رودجرز زمام الأمور الفنية للفريق، والتي كان آخرها الفوز الكبير الذي حققه القادسية على نظيره الفيحاء بخماسية نظيفة، ضمن منافسات الجولة 15 من دوري روشن السعودي.


وحقق القادسية مع المدرب رودجرز، 4 انتصارات وتعادل في مباراة واحدة، من أصل 5 مباريات، ويحتل القادسية المركز الخامس برصيد 30 نقطة في سلم الترتيب.


من جهته، عبر مدرب فريق القادسية رودجرز عن سعادته بالفوز على فريق الفيحاء، مشيرًا إلى أن الشوط الأول شهد بعض التسرع وأخطاء في التمركز رغم وجود فرص جيدة. وأضاف، إن الفريق نجح في الشوط الثاني في تحسين الأداء الهجومي وتسجيل الأهداف، وكان الهدف الأول مفتاح السيطرة على مجريات المباراة.


وأشاد رودجرز بتألق بعض اللاعبين، مؤكدًا أن تسجيل لاعب ثلاثية وظهور لاعب شاب يسجل هدفه الأول يمثل مؤشرات إيجابية لتطور الفريق. كما أشار إلى حرصه على تحسين التمركز بين الخطوط وزيادة سرعة اللعب، ومعالجة النقاط الهجومية لتعزيز الأداء المتوازن للفريق.


وأكد رودجرز تقديره لاستجابة اللاعبين السريعة للأفكار الفنية الجديدة، ومنح الفرصة للشباب لإظهار كل ما لديهم.