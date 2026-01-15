A large number of Qadsawi fans praised the outstanding levels displayed by the first football team since Irish coach Brendan Rodgers took over the team's technical management, the latest of which was the significant victory achieved by Qadsia over Al-Fayha with a score of 5-0, during the 15th round of the Roshan Saudi League.



Under coach Rodgers, Qadsia achieved 4 victories and drew in one match out of 5 matches, placing them fifth in the standings with 30 points.



For his part, Qadsia's coach Rodgers expressed his happiness with the victory over Al-Fayha, noting that the first half saw some haste and positioning errors despite having good chances. He added that the team succeeded in the second half in improving their attacking performance and scoring goals, with the first goal being the key to controlling the course of the match.



Rodgers praised the brilliance of some players, confirming that a player scoring a hat-trick and a young player making his first goal are positive indicators for the team's development. He also mentioned his focus on improving positioning between the lines, increasing the speed of play, and addressing attacking points to enhance the team's balanced performance.



Rodgers emphasized his appreciation for the players' quick response to new tactical ideas and providing opportunities for the youth to showcase all they have.