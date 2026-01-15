Al-Qadisiyah defeated its guest Al-Fayha with five goals to none in the match held at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as part of the 15th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League).



In the second half, Al-Qadisiyah showed clear superiority, imposing its complete control over the course of the match. Forward Julian Quinones scored three goals, a "hat-trick," in the minutes (47, 53, 61), before player Iyad Hossawi added a fourth goal in the 87th minute. Matteo Retegui capped off the goal fest with a fifth goal from a penalty in stoppage time (90+3).



With this victory, Al-Qadisiyah raised its tally to 30 points, occupying the fourth position in the standings, while Al-Fayha remained at 13 points in 12th place.