تغلّب القادسية على ضيفه الفيحاء بخمسة أهداف دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ15 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين لكرة القدم (دوري روشن).


وشهد الشوط الثاني تفوقاً واضحاً للقادسية الذي فرض سيطرته المطلقة على مجريات اللقاء، وسجل المهاجم خوليان كينيونيس ثلاثة أهداف "هاتريك" في الدقائق (47، 53، 61)، قبل أن يعزز النتيجة اللاعب إياد هوساوي بهدف رابع عند الدقيقة (87)، فيما اختتم ماتيو ريتيغي مهرجان الأهداف بهدف خامس من ركلة جزاء في الوقت بدل الضائع (90+3).


وبهذا الفوز، رفع القادسية رصيده إلى 30 نقطة ليحتل المركز الرابع في جدول الترتيب، بينما تجمد رصيد الفيحاء عند 13 نقطة في المركز الـ12.