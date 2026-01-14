يواجه ثنائي الفريق النصراوي أيمن يحيى وعبدالله الخيبري خطر الإيقاف في حال حصولهما على الإنذار الرابع في مواجهة الشباب (السبت) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساءً على ملعب الأول بارك في الرياض، ضمن قمة الجولة الـ16 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ ستكون مواجهة الفريق النصراوي عقب لقاء الشباب ضد فريق ضمك (الأربعاء) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساءً، على استاد مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية في أبها ضمن الجولة السابعة من دوري روشن.
يذكر أن فريق النصر سيفقد خدمات اللاعب بروزوفيتش في مواجهة الشباب القادمة، عقب حصوله على الإنذار الرابع في مباراة فريقه أمام الهلال في الجولة الماضية في الدوري.
من جانب آخر، حرص المدرب النصراوي جيسوس على معالجة الأخطاء الفنية التي أدت إلى خسارة فريقه لمواجهة الهلال بنتيجة 1/3 في «الديربي» الماضي، ويطمح جيسوس لتجهيز فريقه بشكل فني من أجل العودة للانتصارات مجدداً بدءاً من لقاء الشباب القادم، وحصد النقاط الثلاث، والمنافسة على الفوز بلقب الدوري في الموسم الحالي.
The Al-Nasr team duo, Ayman Yahya and Abdullah Al-Khaibari, face the risk of suspension if they receive a fourth yellow card in the upcoming match against Al-Shabab (on Saturday) at 8:30 PM at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, as part of the top match of the 16th round of the Saudi Pro League. The Al-Nasr team's match will follow Al-Shabab's game against Damac (on Wednesday) at 8:30 PM at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, as part of the seventh round of the league.
It is worth mentioning that Al-Nasr will be without the services of player Brozovic in the upcoming match against Al-Shabab, following his fourth yellow card in his team's match against Al-Hilal in the last round of the league.
On another note, Al-Nasr coach Jesus is keen to address the technical errors that led to his team's loss against Al-Hilal with a score of 1-3 in the last "derby." Jesus aims to prepare his team technically to return to winning ways starting from the upcoming match against Al-Shabab, to secure three points and compete for the league title this season.