The Al-Nasr team duo, Ayman Yahya and Abdullah Al-Khaibari, face the risk of suspension if they receive a fourth yellow card in the upcoming match against Al-Shabab (on Saturday) at 8:30 PM at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, as part of the top match of the 16th round of the Saudi Pro League. The Al-Nasr team's match will follow Al-Shabab's game against Damac (on Wednesday) at 8:30 PM at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, as part of the seventh round of the league.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Nasr will be without the services of player Brozovic in the upcoming match against Al-Shabab, following his fourth yellow card in his team's match against Al-Hilal in the last round of the league.



On another note, Al-Nasr coach Jesus is keen to address the technical errors that led to his team's loss against Al-Hilal with a score of 1-3 in the last "derby." Jesus aims to prepare his team technically to return to winning ways starting from the upcoming match against Al-Shabab, to secure three points and compete for the league title this season.



