يواجه ثنائي الفريق النصراوي أيمن يحيى وعبدالله الخيبري خطر الإيقاف في حال حصولهما على الإنذار الرابع في مواجهة الشباب (السبت) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساءً على ملعب الأول بارك في الرياض، ضمن قمة الجولة الـ16 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ ستكون مواجهة الفريق النصراوي عقب لقاء الشباب ضد فريق ضمك (الأربعاء) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساءً، على استاد مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية في أبها ضمن الجولة السابعة من دوري روشن.


يذكر أن فريق النصر سيفقد خدمات اللاعب بروزوفيتش في مواجهة الشباب القادمة، عقب حصوله على الإنذار الرابع في مباراة فريقه أمام الهلال في الجولة الماضية في الدوري.


من جانب آخر، حرص المدرب النصراوي جيسوس على معالجة الأخطاء الفنية التي أدت إلى خسارة فريقه لمواجهة الهلال بنتيجة 1/3 في «الديربي» الماضي، ويطمح جيسوس لتجهيز فريقه بشكل فني من أجل العودة للانتصارات مجدداً بدءاً من لقاء الشباب القادم، وحصد النقاط الثلاث، والمنافسة على الفوز بلقب الدوري في الموسم الحالي.