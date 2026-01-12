Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr meet in the capital derby in the 15th round, with the opportunity for Al-Hilal to take the lead by 7 points if they manage to win against their rival Al-Nassr. This is what they will strive for, as they currently sit 4 points ahead of Al-Nassr, who is in second place. Asian lecturer Abdullah Al-Mani said: "From a technical and psychological perspective before the match, Al-Hilal is closer and more prepared to win the match against Al-Nassr for several reasons. This does not mean that Al-Nassr cannot achieve a positive result against Al-Hilal if the circumstances of the match change on the field." He added: "One of the reasons favoring Al-Hilal is the psychological and mental state the team enjoys from match to match. Despite significant absences in central defense and the goalkeeper position, Al-Hilal is characterized by its ability to overcome challenges in every match with the identity of a champion. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr has started to struggle in the last three matches with one draw and two defeats, which negatively affected the players' performance. This will make the team enter the match against Al-Hilal in two states: either to seek revenge and reconcile with the fans through the gateway of Al-Hilal and gain a positive result, which requires high mental and physical effort, playing with a fighting spirit and overcoming psychological conditions and absences, or they will continue to struggle to overcome these challenges, thus making their steps heavy in maintaining the level they had in the first third of the league and holding onto the lead. This situation makes Al-Hilal more capable of exploiting Al-Nassr's current situation and pulling away from their closest competitors at least by the end of the first round, and then reorganizing after the return of absentees.



Both teams have an attacking style



He said: From a technical standpoint, both teams have an attacking style that relies heavily on the flanks, which will lead coaches Inzaghi and Jesus to capitalize on each other's tactical and personnel mistakes and exploit defensive lapses. This is due to the absence of the two influential central defenders, Al-Omari and Kloulabali, while both teams have attacking strength that can exploit mistakes. Al-Hilal's strength lies in playing on the flanks and executing precise crosses, as well as exploiting the advancement of Al-Nassr's full-backs or breaking the offside trap that Jesus clearly implements in most of his matches. This aspect does not serve him against Al-Hilal in the derby match, just as it did not serve him against Al-Ahli in the previous match.



Exploiting set pieces



Al-Mani said: Al-Nassr players must exploit set pieces and individual solutions by penetrating the depth and shooting from outside the area, as the team has players who excel in these individual skills.