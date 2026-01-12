يلتقي الهلال والنصر في ديربي العاصمة في الجولة الـ15 بمباراة الانفراد بالصدارة بفارق 7 نقاط في حال تمكن الهلال من الفوز على غريمه النصر، وهذا ما سيسعى له جاهداً، والذي يبتعد حالياً بـ4 نقاط عن وصيفه النصر، إذ قال المحاضر الآسيوي عبدالله آل مانع: «من نظرة فنية ونفسية قبل المباراة، الهلال الأقرب والأجهز للظفر بالمباراة من نظيره النصر لعدة أسباب، وهذا لا يعني عدم إمكانية ظفر النصر بنتيجة إيجابية أمام الهلال فيما لو تغيرت ظروف المباراة داخل المستطيل الأخضر». وأضاف: «من أسباب ترجيح كفة الهلال الحالة النفسية والذهنية التي يتمتع بها الفريق من مباراة لمباراة رغم غيابات مؤثرة في قلب الدفاع وفي مركز حراسة المرمى إلاّ أن الهلال يتّسم بقدرته على اجتياز الظروف في كل مباراة بهوية البطل، بينما فريق النصر بدأ يعاني في المباريات الأخيرة الثلاث من تعادل وهزيمتين أثرت سلباً على مردود اللاعبين، الأمر الذي سيجعل الفريق يدخل مباراة الهلال بحالتين: إما برد الاعتبار ومصالحة الجماهير عبر بوابة الهلال وكسب نتيجة اللقاء، وهذا يتطلب جهداً ذهنياً وبدنياً عالي المستوى، واللعب بروح قتالية عالية وقهر الظروف النفسية والغيابات العناصرية، أو يستمر بعدم القدرة على اجتياز حاجز هذه الظروف، وبالتالي تكون خطواته متثاقلة نحو الحفاظ على المستوى الذي كان عليه في الثلث الأول من الدوري والتمسك بالصدارة، الأمر الذي يجعل الهلال أكثر قدرة على استغلال الوضع الحالي للنصر والانفراد بعيداً عن أقرب منافسيه على الأقل مع نهاية الدور الأول، ومن ثم ترتيب الصفوف بعد عودة الغيابات».


الفريقان يتمتعان بأسلوب هجومي‏


وقال: من الناحية الفنية، كلا الفريقين يتمتعان بأسلوب هجومي يعتمد على الأطراف بشكل كبير، وهذا ما سيجعل المدربين إنزاغي وجيسوس يلعبان على أخطاء كل منهما التكتيكية والعناصرية، واستغلال الهفوات الدفاعية،‏ ويأتي هذا بسبب غياب قلبي الدفاع للفريقين العمري وكلولابالي المؤثرين، مع وجود قوة هجومية تستطيع استغلال الأخطاء في الفريقين، فيما تكمن قوة الهلال في اللعب على الأطراف ولعب الكرات العرضية المتقنة واستغلال تقدم ظهيري النصر أو كسر التسلل الذي يطبقة جيسوس بشكل واضح في أغلب مبارياته، وهذا الأمر لا يخدمه مع الهلال في مباراة الديربي كما لم يخدمه مع الأهلي في المباراة السابقة.


استغلال الكرات الثابتة


وقال آل مانع: يجب على لاعبي النصر استغلال الكرات الثابتة والحلول الفردية بالاختراق للعمق، والتصويب من خارج المنطقة، حيث يمتلك الفريق عناصر تجيد هذه المهارات الفردية.