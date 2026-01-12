أكد المحاضر الآسيوي الدكتور يحيى جابر في حديثه لـ«عكاظ» أن مواجهة الهلال والنصر في الجولة الـ15 من دوري روشن السعودي تُعد لقاءً مفصليًا على قمة الترتيب، حيث يتصدر الهلال برصيد 35 نقطة، فيما يأتي النصر ثانيًا بـ31 نقطة، ما يجعل النقاط الثلاث مطلبًا أساسيًا في سباق اللقب، ويدخل الهلال منتشياً بانتصارات متواصلة وفريق صلب، فيما يدخل النصر اللقاء بعد سلسلة خسائر ووضع نفسي صعب للاعبين، وضعف واضح في عدة خانات بينها الأظهرة والمحور وقلب الدفاع، إضافة لخلل في عدم عودة عدة لاعبين للدفاع مثل لاعبي الوسط، بالذات الأطراف.
الهلال وطريقة اللعب المتوازنة
وأضاف: الهلال بقيادة سيموني إنزاغي يعتمد على طريقة لعب متوازنة تميل إلى الاستحواذ المنظّم (3-5-2 أو 4-3-3)، مع بناء اللعب من الخلف والضغط المتوسط، فيما أسلوب الفريق يرتكز على السيطرة في وسط الملعب عبر سيرغي سافيتش ونيفيز، وربط الخطوط، مع استغلال الأطراف وتحركات المهاجمين، فيما تحولات الهلال الدفاعية جيدة، لكن غياب الحارس بونو والدفاع كوليبالي قد يؤثر على سرعة الارتداد والتنظيم الخلفي.
النصر والتحولات السريعة
وزاد: يلعب النصر بقيادة جورجي جيسوس بأسلوب أكثر مباشرة، مع اعتماد واضح على الهجمات المرتدة والتحولات السريعة، مستفيدًا من خبرة كريستيانو رونالدو وقدرته على الحسم، حيث طريقة اللعب تميل إلى 4-2-3-1 مع دفاع متأخر نسبيًا، إلا أن الفريق يعاني عند فقدان الكرة، وتظهر مساحات خلف الأظهرة، وقد يتأثر ذهنيًا في حال استقبال هدف مبكر.
المباراة ستكون صراعاً
وقال: المباراة ستكون صراعًا بين تنظيم الهلال وسيطرته، وسرعة النصر وقدرته في التحول من الدفاع للهجوم بالذات، والحسم سيكون لمن يفرض إيقاعه مبكرًا، ويتفوق بدنياً ومهارياً وتكتيكياً، ولن يفوز النصر إلا بهذه الثلاث؛ لأن التقييم الفني يرجح فوز الهلال شبه المكتمل.
The Asian lecturer Dr. Yahya Jaber confirmed in his talk to "Okaz" that the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in the 15th round of the Roshen Saudi League is a pivotal encounter at the top of the standings, with Al-Hilal leading with 35 points, while Al-Nassr comes in second with 31 points, making the three points a crucial requirement in the title race. Al-Hilal enters the match buoyed by continuous victories and a solid team, while Al-Nassr comes into the game after a series of losses and a difficult psychological state for the players, along with clear weaknesses in several positions, including the full-backs, the pivot, and the center-back, in addition to issues with several players not returning to defense like the midfielders, especially on the flanks.
Al-Hilal and the Balanced Playing Style
He added: Al-Hilal, led by Simone Inzaghi, relies on a balanced playing style that leans towards organized possession (3-5-2 or 4-3-3), with play built from the back and medium pressing. The team's style is based on controlling the midfield through Sergej Milinković-Savić and Neves, connecting the lines, and exploiting the flanks and the movements of the attackers. Al-Hilal's defensive transitions are good, but the absence of goalkeeper Bono and defender Koulibaly may affect the speed of recovery and the defensive organization.
Al-Nassr and Quick Transitions
He added: Al-Nassr, led by Jorge Jesus, plays in a more direct style, with a clear reliance on counter-attacks and quick transitions, benefiting from Cristiano Ronaldo's experience and ability to make decisive plays. The playing style leans towards 4-2-3-1 with a relatively deep defense; however, the team struggles when losing the ball, exposing spaces behind the full-backs, and may be mentally affected if they concede an early goal.
The Match Will Be a Struggle
He said: The match will be a struggle between Al-Hilal's organization and control, and Al-Nassr's speed and ability to transition from defense to attack, especially as the decisive factor will be who imposes their rhythm early on and excels physically, technically, and tactically. Al-Nassr will only win with all three; because the technical assessment favors a nearly complete victory for Al-Hilal.