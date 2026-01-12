The Asian lecturer Dr. Yahya Jaber confirmed in his talk to "Okaz" that the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr in the 15th round of the Roshen Saudi League is a pivotal encounter at the top of the standings, with Al-Hilal leading with 35 points, while Al-Nassr comes in second with 31 points, making the three points a crucial requirement in the title race. Al-Hilal enters the match buoyed by continuous victories and a solid team, while Al-Nassr comes into the game after a series of losses and a difficult psychological state for the players, along with clear weaknesses in several positions, including the full-backs, the pivot, and the center-back, in addition to issues with several players not returning to defense like the midfielders, especially on the flanks.



Al-Hilal and the Balanced Playing Style



He added: Al-Hilal, led by Simone Inzaghi, relies on a balanced playing style that leans towards organized possession (3-5-2 or 4-3-3), with play built from the back and medium pressing. The team's style is based on controlling the midfield through Sergej Milinković-Savić and Neves, connecting the lines, and exploiting the flanks and the movements of the attackers. Al-Hilal's defensive transitions are good, but the absence of goalkeeper Bono and defender Koulibaly may affect the speed of recovery and the defensive organization.



Al-Nassr and Quick Transitions



He added: Al-Nassr, led by Jorge Jesus, plays in a more direct style, with a clear reliance on counter-attacks and quick transitions, benefiting from Cristiano Ronaldo's experience and ability to make decisive plays. The playing style leans towards 4-2-3-1 with a relatively deep defense; however, the team struggles when losing the ball, exposing spaces behind the full-backs, and may be mentally affected if they concede an early goal.



The Match Will Be a Struggle



He said: The match will be a struggle between Al-Hilal's organization and control, and Al-Nassr's speed and ability to transition from defense to attack, especially as the decisive factor will be who imposes their rhythm early on and excels physically, technically, and tactically. Al-Nassr will only win with all three; because the technical assessment favors a nearly complete victory for Al-Hilal.