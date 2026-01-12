أكد المحاضر الآسيوي الدكتور يحيى جابر في حديثه لـ«عكاظ» أن مواجهة الهلال والنصر في الجولة الـ15 من دوري روشن السعودي تُعد لقاءً مفصليًا على قمة الترتيب، حيث يتصدر الهلال برصيد 35 نقطة، فيما يأتي النصر ثانيًا بـ31 نقطة، ما يجعل النقاط الثلاث مطلبًا أساسيًا في سباق اللقب، ويدخل الهلال منتشياً بانتصارات متواصلة وفريق صلب، فيما يدخل النصر اللقاء بعد سلسلة خسائر ووضع نفسي صعب للاعبين، وضعف واضح في عدة خانات بينها الأظهرة والمحور وقلب الدفاع، إضافة لخلل في عدم عودة عدة لاعبين للدفاع مثل لاعبي الوسط، بالذات الأطراف.


الهلال وطريقة اللعب المتوازنة


وأضاف: الهلال بقيادة سيموني إنزاغي يعتمد على طريقة لعب متوازنة تميل إلى الاستحواذ المنظّم (3-5-2 أو 4-3-3)، مع بناء اللعب من الخلف والضغط المتوسط، فيما أسلوب الفريق يرتكز على السيطرة في وسط الملعب عبر سيرغي سافيتش ونيفيز، وربط الخطوط، مع استغلال الأطراف وتحركات المهاجمين، فيما تحولات الهلال الدفاعية جيدة، لكن غياب الحارس بونو والدفاع كوليبالي قد يؤثر على سرعة الارتداد والتنظيم الخلفي.


النصر والتحولات السريعة


وزاد: يلعب النصر بقيادة جورجي جيسوس بأسلوب أكثر مباشرة، مع اعتماد واضح على الهجمات المرتدة والتحولات السريعة، مستفيدًا من خبرة كريستيانو رونالدو وقدرته على الحسم، حيث طريقة اللعب تميل إلى 4-2-3-1 مع دفاع متأخر نسبيًا، إلا أن الفريق يعاني عند فقدان الكرة، وتظهر مساحات خلف الأظهرة، وقد يتأثر ذهنيًا في حال استقبال هدف مبكر.


المباراة ستكون صراعاً


وقال: المباراة ستكون صراعًا بين تنظيم الهلال وسيطرته، وسرعة النصر وقدرته في التحول من الدفاع للهجوم بالذات، والحسم سيكون لمن يفرض إيقاعه مبكرًا، ويتفوق بدنياً ومهارياً وتكتيكياً، ولن يفوز النصر إلا بهذه الثلاث؛ لأن التقييم الفني يرجح فوز الهلال شبه المكتمل. ‏