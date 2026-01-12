يكتسب لقاء الهلال والنصر، الإثنين القادم، في الجولة الـ15 من دوري روشن السعودي 2025-2026 على ملعب المملكة أرينا، أهمية خاصة واستثنائية، ليس فقط لأنه يجمع المتصدر الهلال بالوصيف النصر، بل لأنه يمثل صراعاً تقليدياً متجذراً بين فريقين عريقين في الكرة السعودية، إذ إن هذا اللقاء دائماً ما يكون حافلاً بالتنافس النفسي والضغط الكبير على اللاعبين والجماهير على حدٍّ سواء.
ويقول استشاري الطب النفسي المهتم بالشأن الرياضي الدكتور محمد الغامدي لـ«عكاظ»:
يدخل الهلال هذا اللقاء بعد سلسلة من النتائج الإيجابية، التي منحت لاعبيه ارتياحاً نفسياً واضحاً وثقة كبيرة في قدراتهم، بينما يعيش النصر حالة من القلق، خوفاً من التعرض للهزيمة الثالثة على التوالي، مما يزيد الضغط على المدرب جيسوس ويضعه تحت المجهر الجماهيري والإعلامي.
وتابع: «هذا اللقاء الناري ليس مجرد مباراة، بل اختبار حقيقي للجانب النفسي والبدني والفني للفريقين، فالهلال يسعى لتعزيز صدارته وتأكيد تفوقه، بينما النصر يطمح لتجاوز الضغوط واستعادة ثقته أمام منافسه التقليدي، وكل المعطيات تشير إلى مباراة مثيرة ومليئة بالإثارة والتحدي، فالجميع يترقب من اللاعبين تقديم أفضل ما لديهم لإسعاد الجماهير وتحقيق الفوز».
وأضاف: «من المتوقع أن يعتمد الهلال على أسلوب الضغط العالي واستغلال الفرص المرتدة، مستفيداً من الروح المعنوية المرتفعة للفريق، بينما سيحاول النصر تدارك الموقف عبر تعزيز خط الدفاع وتنويع الهجمات، مع التركيز على استغلال الأخطاء الفردية للهلال، وسيكون دور المدربين محورياً، فكل قرار تكتيكي أو تغيير خلال المباراة يمكن أن يغير مجرى اللقاء بالكامل، وسيكون لخبرتهما وقدرتهما على قراءة المباراة أثر بالغ على النتيجة».
ويواصل الغامدي: «النصر مطالب في هذه المباراة بمعالجة كل الأخطاء السابقة وتصحيح الأداء الدفاعي والهجومي، وتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية لاستعادة الثقة أمام جماهيره، بينما الهلال مطالب بمواصلة التألق والمحافظة على الصدارة من أجل صنع فارق كبير لا يمكن للفرق الأخرى ملاحقته بسهولة، وهو ما يجعل المباراة ذات أهمية مزدوجة للفريقين».
واختتم الغامدي حديثه قائلاً: «تترقب الجماهير هذا اللقاء بشغف كبير، إذ يملؤهم الأمل بتحقيق الفوز، كما أن التشجيع في المدرجات سيلعب دوراً في رفع معنويات اللاعبين أو زيادة الضغط عليهم، إضافة إلى ذلك سيكون الأداء الجماعي والتكتيكي عاملاً حاسماً في تحديد النتيجة النهائية، ولا سيما أن جماهير النصر خصوصاً تعيش حالة من عدم الرضا عن نتائج الفريق الأخيرة، مما يزيد من صعوبة الموقف النفسي للاعبين قبل اللقاء».
The upcoming match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr on Monday, in the 15th round of the Roshen Saudi League 2025-2026 at the Kingdom Arena, holds special and exceptional importance, not only because it brings together the league leader Al-Hilal and the runner-up Al-Nassr, but also because it represents a deep-rooted traditional rivalry between two historic teams in Saudi football. This match is always filled with psychological competition and significant pressure on both players and fans alike.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, a consultant in sports psychology, tells "Okaz":
Al-Hilal enters this match after a series of positive results, which have given its players a clear psychological comfort and great confidence in their abilities, while Al-Nassr is experiencing a state of anxiety, fearing a third consecutive defeat, which increases the pressure on coach Jesus and places him under the scrutiny of fans and the media.
He continued: "This fiery encounter is not just a match, but a real test of the psychological, physical, and technical aspects of both teams. Al-Hilal aims to strengthen its lead and confirm its superiority, while Al-Nassr aspires to overcome the pressures and regain its confidence against its traditional rival. All indications point to an exciting match filled with thrill and challenge, as everyone is looking forward to the players delivering their best to please the fans and achieve victory."
He added: "Al-Hilal is expected to rely on a high-pressing style and exploit counter-attacking opportunities, benefiting from the team's high morale, while Al-Nassr will try to rectify the situation by strengthening its defense and diversifying its attacks, focusing on exploiting Al-Hilal's individual errors. The role of the coaches will be crucial, as every tactical decision or substitution during the match can completely change the course of the game, and their experience and ability to read the match will have a significant impact on the outcome."
Al-Ghamdi continues: "Al-Nassr is required in this match to address all previous mistakes and correct both defensive and offensive performances, achieving a positive result to regain confidence in front of its fans, while Al-Hilal is required to maintain its brilliance and keep its lead to create a significant gap that other teams cannot easily chase, which makes the match doubly important for both teams."
He concluded his remarks by saying: "Fans are eagerly anticipating this match, filled with hope for victory. Moreover, the support in the stands will play a role in boosting the players' morale or increasing pressure on them. Additionally, collective and tactical performance will be a decisive factor in determining the final result, especially since Al-Nassr's fans, in particular, are experiencing dissatisfaction with the team's recent results, which increases the psychological difficulty for the players before the match."