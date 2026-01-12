يكتسب لقاء الهلال والنصر، الإثنين القادم، في الجولة الـ15 من دوري روشن السعودي 2025-2026 على ملعب المملكة أرينا، أهمية خاصة واستثنائية، ليس فقط لأنه يجمع المتصدر الهلال بالوصيف النصر، بل لأنه يمثل صراعاً تقليدياً متجذراً بين فريقين عريقين في الكرة السعودية، إذ إن هذا اللقاء دائماً ما يكون حافلاً بالتنافس النفسي والضغط الكبير على اللاعبين والجماهير على حدٍّ سواء.


ويقول استشاري الطب النفسي المهتم بالشأن الرياضي الدكتور محمد الغامدي لـ«عكاظ»:


يدخل الهلال هذا اللقاء بعد سلسلة من النتائج الإيجابية، التي منحت لاعبيه ارتياحاً نفسياً واضحاً وثقة كبيرة في قدراتهم، بينما يعيش النصر حالة من القلق، خوفاً من التعرض للهزيمة الثالثة على التوالي، مما يزيد الضغط على المدرب جيسوس ويضعه تحت المجهر الجماهيري والإعلامي.


وتابع: «هذا اللقاء الناري ليس مجرد مباراة، بل اختبار حقيقي للجانب النفسي والبدني والفني للفريقين، فالهلال يسعى لتعزيز صدارته وتأكيد تفوقه، بينما النصر يطمح لتجاوز الضغوط واستعادة ثقته أمام منافسه التقليدي، وكل المعطيات تشير إلى مباراة مثيرة ومليئة بالإثارة والتحدي، فالجميع يترقب من اللاعبين تقديم أفضل ما لديهم لإسعاد الجماهير وتحقيق الفوز».


وأضاف: «من المتوقع أن يعتمد الهلال على أسلوب الضغط العالي واستغلال الفرص المرتدة، مستفيداً من الروح المعنوية المرتفعة للفريق، بينما سيحاول النصر تدارك الموقف عبر تعزيز خط الدفاع وتنويع الهجمات، مع التركيز على استغلال الأخطاء الفردية للهلال، وسيكون دور المدربين محورياً، فكل قرار تكتيكي أو تغيير خلال المباراة يمكن أن يغير مجرى اللقاء بالكامل، وسيكون لخبرتهما وقدرتهما على قراءة المباراة أثر بالغ على النتيجة».


ويواصل الغامدي: «النصر مطالب في هذه المباراة بمعالجة كل الأخطاء السابقة وتصحيح الأداء الدفاعي والهجومي، وتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية لاستعادة الثقة أمام جماهيره، بينما الهلال مطالب بمواصلة التألق والمحافظة على الصدارة من أجل صنع فارق كبير لا يمكن للفرق الأخرى ملاحقته بسهولة، وهو ما يجعل المباراة ذات أهمية مزدوجة للفريقين».


واختتم الغامدي حديثه قائلاً: «تترقب الجماهير هذا اللقاء بشغف كبير، إذ يملؤهم الأمل بتحقيق الفوز، كما أن التشجيع في المدرجات سيلعب دوراً في رفع معنويات اللاعبين أو زيادة الضغط عليهم، إضافة إلى ذلك سيكون الأداء الجماعي والتكتيكي عاملاً حاسماً في تحديد النتيجة النهائية، ولا سيما أن جماهير النصر خصوصاً تعيش حالة من عدم الرضا عن نتائج الفريق الأخيرة، مما يزيد من صعوبة الموقف النفسي للاعبين قبل اللقاء».