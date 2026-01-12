The upcoming match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr on Monday, in the 15th round of the Roshen Saudi League 2025-2026 at the Kingdom Arena, holds special and exceptional importance, not only because it brings together the league leader Al-Hilal and the runner-up Al-Nassr, but also because it represents a deep-rooted traditional rivalry between two historic teams in Saudi football. This match is always filled with psychological competition and significant pressure on both players and fans alike.



Dr. Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, a consultant in sports psychology, tells "Okaz":



Al-Hilal enters this match after a series of positive results, which have given its players a clear psychological comfort and great confidence in their abilities, while Al-Nassr is experiencing a state of anxiety, fearing a third consecutive defeat, which increases the pressure on coach Jesus and places him under the scrutiny of fans and the media.



He continued: "This fiery encounter is not just a match, but a real test of the psychological, physical, and technical aspects of both teams. Al-Hilal aims to strengthen its lead and confirm its superiority, while Al-Nassr aspires to overcome the pressures and regain its confidence against its traditional rival. All indications point to an exciting match filled with thrill and challenge, as everyone is looking forward to the players delivering their best to please the fans and achieve victory."



He added: "Al-Hilal is expected to rely on a high-pressing style and exploit counter-attacking opportunities, benefiting from the team's high morale, while Al-Nassr will try to rectify the situation by strengthening its defense and diversifying its attacks, focusing on exploiting Al-Hilal's individual errors. The role of the coaches will be crucial, as every tactical decision or substitution during the match can completely change the course of the game, and their experience and ability to read the match will have a significant impact on the outcome."



Al-Ghamdi continues: "Al-Nassr is required in this match to address all previous mistakes and correct both defensive and offensive performances, achieving a positive result to regain confidence in front of its fans, while Al-Hilal is required to maintain its brilliance and keep its lead to create a significant gap that other teams cannot easily chase, which makes the match doubly important for both teams."



He concluded his remarks by saying: "Fans are eagerly anticipating this match, filled with hope for victory. Moreover, the support in the stands will play a role in boosting the players' morale or increasing pressure on them. Additionally, collective and tactical performance will be a decisive factor in determining the final result, especially since Al-Nassr's fans, in particular, are experiencing dissatisfaction with the team's recent results, which increases the psychological difficulty for the players before the match."