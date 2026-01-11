يخوض الهلال والنصر قمة الجولة غدا (الإثنين) للمرة الرابعة في تاريخ دوري المحترفين، حيث التقيا في هذا اليوم ثلاث مرات منذ انطلاقة دوري المحترفين عام 2008، وأقيمت أغلب مباريات الفريقين أيام الجمعة أو السبت أو الأحد.
يذكر أن الهلال يتربع على صدارة الدوري بفارق 4 نقاط عن النصر صاحب المركز الثاني في جدول الترتيب قبل أن يلتقيا بمباراة اليوم في «المملكة آرينا» ملعب الهلال.
وكان الفريقان تقاسما الفوز في مواجهتين وانتهى لقاء بالتعادل، فكل فريق سيبحث عن فك شراكة يوم الإثنين. وتأتي أولى المواجهات يوم الإثنين موسم 2013-2014، حيث تواجها في الجولة العاشرة وانتهت المباراة بفوز الفريق النصراوي 2-1 سجلهما محمد السهلاوي، وللهلال ناصر الشمراني. وفي موسم 2020-2021، الذي تواجها في الجولة الخامسة وانتهى اللقاء بالفوز بهدفين سجلهما الفرنسي بافتيمبي غوميز وصالح الشهري، وكانت آخر مباراة جمعتهما يوم الإثنين في موسم 2022-2023، وانتهى اللقاء بالتعادل 2-2 سجل للنصر أندرسون تاليسكا وعبدالرحمن غريب وللهلال أوديون إيغالو وسالم الدوسري للهلال.
