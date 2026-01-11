Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are set to clash in the top match of the round tomorrow (Monday) for the fourth time in the history of the Professional League, having met on this day three times since the league's inception in 2008. Most of the matches between the two teams have taken place on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays.



It is worth noting that Al-Hilal is at the top of the league, four points ahead of Al-Nassr, who is in second place in the standings, before they meet in today's match at "Kingdom Arena," Al-Hilal's stadium.



The two teams have shared victories in two encounters, with one match ending in a draw, so each team will be looking to break the tie on Monday. The first encounter took place on Monday during the 2013-2014 season, where they faced off in the tenth round, and the match ended with a 2-1 victory for Al-Nassr, with goals from Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, while Al-Hilal's goal came from Nasser Al-Shamrani. In the 2020-2021 season, they met in the fifth round, and the match ended with a victory for Al-Hilal, with two goals scored by the Frenchman Bafetimbi Gomis and Saleh Al-Shehri. The last match between them on a Monday was in the 2022-2023 season, which ended in a 2-2 draw, with goals for Al-Nassr from Anderson Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb, and for Al-Hilal from Odion Ighalo and Salem Al-Dosari.