تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة المستديرة في العالم نحو الجوهرة المشعة عند تمام الساعة العاشرة من ليل اليوم (الأحد) لمتابعة (كلاسيكو الأرض)، الذي يجمع برشلونة بنظيره ريال مدريد على نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني، وتستضيفه المملكة العربية السعودية.

ومنذ انتقال بطولة كأس السوبر الإسباني إلى المملكة، تحوّلت النهائيات إلى مسرحٍ لأكبر مباريات الكرة العالمية؛ وفي مقدمتها (كلاسيكو الأرض) الذي جمع ريال مدريد وبرشلونة في أكثر من مناسبة، وسط حضور جماهيري ضخم وأرقام تهديفية لافتة، رسّخت مكانة البطولة كواحدة من أكثر المنافسات إثارة في روزنامة كرة القدم العالمية.

وخلال استضافة المملكة لخمس نسخ من كأس السوبر الإسباني خلال أعوام 2020، 2022، 2023، 2024، 2025، حضر الكلاسيكو الكبير بين ريال مدريد وبرشلونة في ثلاثة نهائيات مثيرة، جاءت جميعها حافلة بالأهداف والدراما الكروية والتقلبات المثيرة، إذ شهدت نسخة 2023 بالرياض، تفوّق برشلونة على ريال مدريد بنتيجة 3-1، في نهائي أكد عودة الفريق الكتالوني لمنصات التتويج.

وفي نسخة 2024 بالرياض، ردّ ريال مدريد بقوة، واكتسح برشلونة 4-1، في ليلة تاريخية تألق فيها فينيسيوس جونيور بتسجيل هاتريك، قاد به (الريال) إلى اللقب بأسلوب هجومي لافت.

أما نسخة 2025 (جدة) فقدّمت واحدة من أكثر نهائيات السوبر إثارة على الإطلاق، وانتهت بفوز برشلونة 5-2، في مباراة اتسمت بغزارة الأهداف، والقوة الهجومية بين الطرفين، وتقلبات في النتيجة حتى الدقائق الأخيرة.

وعلى مستوى الأرقام الفردية، برز عدد من النجوم في نهائيات السوبر التي جمعت الغريمين، إذ تصدّر القائمة روبرت ليفاندوفسكي مهاجم برشلونة بتسجيله ثلاثة أهداف، حيث سجّل في نهائيات 2023، 2024، 2025، وهو الرقم الذي يتساوى مع عدد أهداف فينيسيوس الذي سجل ثلاثية تاريخية جاءت كاملة في نهائي 2024، كما لمع رافينيا بهدفين في نهائي 2025، وترك رودريغو بصمته التهديفية في أكثر من نهائي هو الآخر.

وبين ألقاب تتناوب وأهداف لا تُنسى، تواصل مواجهات ريال مدريد وبرشلونة كتابة فصلٍ جديد من تاريخ التنافس الكروي، عنوانه الدائم: «الإثارة حتى صافرة النهاية» وهو المشهد الذي ينتظره عشّاق الكرة العالمية اليوم (الأحد) على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة.