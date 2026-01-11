The eyes of football fans around the world are directed towards the shining jewel at exactly 10 PM tonight (Sunday) to watch the "Clasico of the Earth," which brings together Barcelona and their counterpart Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Since the transfer of the Spanish Super Cup to the Kingdom, the finals have turned into a stage for the biggest matches in global football; foremost among them is the "Clasico of the Earth," which has seen Real Madrid and Barcelona face off on several occasions, with a massive audience and remarkable scoring figures, solidifying the tournament's status as one of the most exciting competitions in the global football calendar.

During the Kingdom's hosting of five editions of the Spanish Super Cup in the years 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, the grand Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona took place in three thrilling finals, all of which were filled with goals, football drama, and exciting twists. The 2023 edition in Riyadh saw Barcelona triumph over Real Madrid with a score of 3-1, in a final that confirmed the Catalan team's return to the podium.

In the 2024 edition in Riyadh, Real Madrid responded strongly, crushing Barcelona 4-1, in a historic night where Vinicius Junior shone by scoring a hat-trick, leading "Los Blancos" to the title with a striking attacking style.

The 2025 edition in Jeddah presented one of the most thrilling Super Cup finals ever, ending with Barcelona winning 5-2, in a match characterized by a flurry of goals, attacking strength from both sides, and twists in the scoreline until the final minutes.

In terms of individual statistics, several stars stood out in the Super Cup finals that brought the rivals together, with Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona's striker, topping the list by scoring three goals, having netted in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 finals. This figure matches the number of goals scored by Vinicius, who recorded a historic hat-trick entirely in the 2024 final. Additionally, Raphinha shone with two goals in the 2025 final, and Rodrigo also left his scoring mark in several finals.

Amid alternating titles and unforgettable goals, the encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to write a new chapter in the history of football rivalry, with a constant theme: "Excitement until the final whistle," a scene that football fans around the world await today (Sunday) at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.