أوضح اللاعب المخضرم وقائد المنتخب السعودي ونادي النصر السابق ماجد عبدالله، أن تعادل النصر أمام الاتفاق لا يعتبر خسارة؛ كونه كسب نقطة في أرض المنافس، ولكن النصر فقد 6 نقاط إثر خسارته من الأهلي والقادسية. وقال: «سبب خسارة النصر هو غياب اللاعبين ماني، وسيماكان، إذ يعدان قوة النصر وغيابهما أثر على أداء الفريق بشكل كبير وخصوصا في الشق الهجومي، بغض النظر عن الخطأ الذي بدر من الحارس نواف العقيدي والذي اعتبره عاديا». وأضاف يقول: «أنا مقهور من الذي يحصل في النصر؛ لأن هذه الأخطاء تكررت في عدد من المباريات ومن المفترض معالجتها»، موجهاً رسالة لكافة اللاعبين النصراويين قال فيها: «ما زال الدوري في متناول اليد وهناك مباريات قادمة باستطاعتكم الفوز فيها وتدخلون المنافسة على تحقيق اللقب وعالجوا أخطاءكم ولا تناموا». وعن رونالدو ومستواه حاليا مع الفريق قال: «رونالدو لاعب مفيد للفريق ولا يزال يعطي داخل الملعب لمحافظته على بنيته وعطائه نقول له شكراً، فالعام وقبله كان هداف الدوري، ولكن في مبارياته الأخيرة قل عطاؤه، ففي مباراة القادسية لم يقدم شيئا». وتابع الأسطورة: «الهدف من وجود رونالدو هو تسليط الضوء على الدوري السعودي، وهذا ما تحقق، حيث العالم كله يتابع دورينا ورياضتنا».
وعن الديربي المرتقب بين الهلال والنصر قال: «مباريات الديربي ليس لها مقاييس فنية وصعب التوقع فيها، فوضع الفريقين حالياً متقارب وفي الدوري لا أحد يعرف ماذا سيحصل، ولكن أتمنى فوز النصر والعودة للمنافسة من جديد».
The veteran player and former captain of the Saudi national team and Al-Nassr club, Majed Abdullah, clarified that Al-Nassr's draw against Al-Ettifaq is not considered a loss; as they gained a point on the opponent's ground. However, Al-Nassr lost 6 points due to their defeats against Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah. He said: "The reason for Al-Nassr's loss is the absence of players Mane and Simakan, as they are the strength of Al-Nassr, and their absence significantly affected the team's performance, especially in the offensive aspect, regardless of the mistake made by goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, which I consider normal." He added: "I am frustrated by what is happening at Al-Nassr; because these mistakes have been repeated in several matches and should have been addressed," directing a message to all Al-Nassr players saying: "The league is still within reach, and there are upcoming matches that you can win to re-enter the competition for the title. Address your mistakes and do not sleep." Regarding Ronaldo and his current level with the team, he said: "Ronaldo is a useful player for the team and still contributes on the field. For maintaining his physique and performance, we say thank you. Last year and the year before, he was the league's top scorer, but in his recent matches, his contribution has decreased; in the match against Al-Qadisiyah, he did not offer anything." The legend continued: "The goal of having Ronaldo is to shine a light on the Saudi league, and this has been achieved, as the whole world is following our league and our sport."
Regarding the anticipated derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, he said: "Derby matches do not have technical standards, and it is difficult to predict them. The situation of both teams is currently similar, and in the league, no one knows what will happen. However, I hope for Al-Nassr's victory and a return to competition once again."