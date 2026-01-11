The veteran player and former captain of the Saudi national team and Al-Nassr club, Majed Abdullah, clarified that Al-Nassr's draw against Al-Ettifaq is not considered a loss; as they gained a point on the opponent's ground. However, Al-Nassr lost 6 points due to their defeats against Al-Ahli and Al-Qadisiyah. He said: "The reason for Al-Nassr's loss is the absence of players Mane and Simakan, as they are the strength of Al-Nassr, and their absence significantly affected the team's performance, especially in the offensive aspect, regardless of the mistake made by goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, which I consider normal." He added: "I am frustrated by what is happening at Al-Nassr; because these mistakes have been repeated in several matches and should have been addressed," directing a message to all Al-Nassr players saying: "The league is still within reach, and there are upcoming matches that you can win to re-enter the competition for the title. Address your mistakes and do not sleep." Regarding Ronaldo and his current level with the team, he said: "Ronaldo is a useful player for the team and still contributes on the field. For maintaining his physique and performance, we say thank you. Last year and the year before, he was the league's top scorer, but in his recent matches, his contribution has decreased; in the match against Al-Qadisiyah, he did not offer anything." The legend continued: "The goal of having Ronaldo is to shine a light on the Saudi league, and this has been achieved, as the whole world is following our league and our sport."



Regarding the anticipated derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, he said: "Derby matches do not have technical standards, and it is difficult to predict them. The situation of both teams is currently similar, and in the league, no one knows what will happen. However, I hope for Al-Nassr's victory and a return to competition once again."