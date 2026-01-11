أوضح اللاعب المخضرم وقائد المنتخب السعودي ونادي النصر السابق ماجد عبدالله، أن تعادل النصر أمام الاتفاق لا يعتبر خسارة؛ كونه كسب نقطة في أرض المنافس، ولكن النصر فقد 6 نقاط إثر خسارته من الأهلي والقادسية. وقال: «سبب خسارة النصر هو غياب اللاعبين ماني، وسيماكان، إذ يعدان قوة النصر وغيابهما أثر على أداء الفريق بشكل كبير وخصوصا في الشق الهجومي، بغض النظر عن الخطأ الذي بدر من الحارس نواف العقيدي والذي اعتبره عاديا». وأضاف يقول: «أنا مقهور من الذي يحصل في النصر؛ لأن هذه الأخطاء تكررت في عدد من المباريات ومن المفترض معالجتها»، موجهاً رسالة لكافة اللاعبين النصراويين قال فيها: «ما زال الدوري في متناول اليد وهناك مباريات قادمة باستطاعتكم الفوز فيها وتدخلون المنافسة على تحقيق اللقب وعالجوا أخطاءكم ولا تناموا». وعن رونالدو ومستواه حاليا مع الفريق قال: «رونالدو لاعب مفيد للفريق ولا يزال يعطي داخل الملعب لمحافظته على بنيته وعطائه نقول له شكراً، فالعام وقبله كان هداف الدوري، ولكن في مبارياته الأخيرة قل عطاؤه، ففي مباراة القادسية لم يقدم شيئا». وتابع الأسطورة: «الهدف من وجود رونالدو هو تسليط الضوء على الدوري السعودي، وهذا ما تحقق، حيث العالم كله يتابع دورينا ورياضتنا».


وعن الديربي المرتقب بين الهلال والنصر قال: «مباريات الديربي ليس لها مقاييس فنية وصعب التوقع فيها، فوضع الفريقين حالياً متقارب وفي الدوري لا أحد يعرف ماذا سيحصل، ولكن أتمنى فوز النصر والعودة للمنافسة من جديد».