The Saudi and global champion Yazeed Al Rajhi is preparing to participate in the Portugal Raid Rally "BB Ultimate," the second round of the World Championship for Long-Distance Desert Rallies (W2RC), scheduled to take place from March 17 to 22 in Portugal and the Spanish region of Extremadura. Al Rajhi's participation comes as part of his competitive campaign in the World Championship for Desert Rallies (W2RC), where he aims to maintain his strong presence in the championship and compete against elite global drivers, following his participation in the Dakar Rally last January, where he was unable to continue to the final stages after an early exit from the race. Al Rajhi hopes that his upcoming participations will compensate for that result and focuses on gathering as many points as possible in the World Championship standings, amid strong competition among the top drivers and global teams.



This event is considered one of the most prominent rounds of the World Championship, as its route crosses two neighboring European countries, bringing together elite drivers and global teams to compete on diverse stages that extend across Portuguese and Spanish lands.



The rally competitions will start from the city of Grandola in southern Portugal, with a total distance of 2,175 kilometers, including 1,320 kilometers of timed special stages before the stages extend through narrow, technical, and gravel paths leading to the finish line in the city of Loli. This is in contrast to the open desert terrains that are characteristic of rallies like Dakar, Abu Dhabi, and Morocco, as competitors will face technical roads and varied terrains that require the highest levels of focus and skill.



For his part, Yazeed Al Rajhi expressed his appreciation for the continuous support he receives from the official partner "Jameel for Motorsports," praising the significant role this support plays in his sports career and confirming that it is a key element in his continued strong competition at the global, regional, and local levels.



The world champion, Al Rajhi, said: "We are ready to take on the challenge of the Portugal Raid Rally, and we strive to deliver a strong performance and compete for advanced positions. Our participation this season in the World Championship is important for us, especially after things did not go as planned in the Dakar Rally this year. Therefore, we are now focusing on making a strong comeback, gathering as many points as possible in the championship, and benefiting from every round to enhance our readiness for the upcoming competitions."