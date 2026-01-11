The French referee François Letexier is considered part of the elite referees list he joined in 2017, and he is one of the most prominent referees in Europe in recent years, having an impressive record in the major tournaments he participated in. He began his refereeing career in the French Ligue 1 in 2016 and quickly drew attention for his strong personality and his ability to manage matches in a wonderful and distinctive way. This appearance marks the first for "François Letexier" in Saudi stadiums, as he has not previously officiated any matches in the Roshen Professional League over the past years.



In March 2018, he officiated his first international match in his career when he led the game between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Bulgaria, which served as a gateway for him to the international arena. Among the most significant pivotal matches he has officiated at the highest levels are the match between Spain and Georgia in the Round of 16 of a major tournament, the UEFA Super Cup final in 2023 between Manchester City and Sevilla, and the semi-final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 between Chelsea and Fluminense.