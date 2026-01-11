يعتبر الحكم الفرنسي فرانسوا ليتكسير من قائمة حكام النخبة التي انضم إليها عام 2017، وهو أحد أبرز الحكام في القارة الأوروبية خلال السنوات الأخيرة، حيث يملك سجلاً مميزاً في البطولات الكبرى التي شارك فيها، وبدأ مسيرته التحكيمية في دوري الدرجة الأولى الفرنسي عام 2016، ولفت الأنظار بشكل سريع لشخصيته القوية، وقدرته على إدارة المباريات بشكل رائع ومميز، ويُعد هذا الظهور هو الأول لـ«فرانسوا ليتكسير» في الملاعب السعودية، إذ لم يسبق له إدارة أي مباراة في دوري روشن للمحترفين خلال السنوات الماضية.


وفي مارس 2018 أدار أول مباراة دولية في مسيرته، حين قاد مواجهة البوسنة والهرسك وبلغاريا، لتكون تلك المباراة بوابة انطلاقه نحو الساحة الدولية، ومن أهم المباريات الكبرى المفصلية التي أدارها على أعلى المستويات، مباراة إسبانيا وجورجيا في دور ثمن النهائي لإحدى البطولات الكبرى، ونهائي كأس السوبر الأوروبي 2023 بين مانشستر سيتي وإشبيلية، ونصف نهائي كأس العالم للأندية 2025 بين تشيلسي وفلومينينسي.