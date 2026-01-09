تغلّب المنتخب الأردني على المنتخب السعودي بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من المجموعة الأولى من بطولة كأس آسيا تحت 23 عاماً 2026، وذلك في المواجهة التي جمعتهما اليوم على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة.


وسجّل هدفي المنتخب السعودي كلٌّ من راكان الغامدي عند الدقيقة (19)، ومصعب الجوير من ركلة جزاء عند الدقيقة (60)، فيما أحرز أهداف المنتخب الأردني أحمد المغربي عند الدقيقتين (38، 45+1)، قبل أن يضيف محمود ذيب الهدف الثالث عند الدقيقة (73).


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع المنتخب الأردني رصيده إلى (3) نقاط، متساوياً مع المنتخب السعودي في عدد النقاط، ضمن المجموعة الأولى التي تضم منتخبات السعودية، والأردن، وفيتنام، وقرغيزستان، في حين تأهل منتخب فيتنام إلى الدور ربع النهائي بعد فوزه في مواجهته اليوم مع قرغيزستان بهدفين لهدف.


ويُنتظر أن تُحسم هوية المتأهل الآخر عن المجموعة بين المنتخبين السعودي والأردني، إذ يواجه المنتخب السعودي نظيره الفيتنامي، فيما يلتقي المنتخب الأردني مع منتخب قرغيزستان، وذلك مع ختام منافسات الجولة الأخيرة من الدور الأول.