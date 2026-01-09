The Jordanian national team defeated the Saudi national team with three goals to two, in the second round of the first group of the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup, in a match that took place today at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.



Saudi Arabia's goals were scored by Rakan Al-Ghamdi in the 19th minute and Musab Al-Juwair from a penalty in the 60th minute, while the Jordanian national team’s goals were scored by Ahmad Al-Maghrabi in the 38th and 45+1 minutes, before Mahmoud Dheeb added the third goal in the 73rd minute.



With this result, the Jordanian national team raised its points to (3), equal to the Saudi national team in terms of points, in the first group which includes the teams of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Vietnam, and Kyrgyzstan, while the Vietnamese team qualified for the quarter-finals after winning its match today against Kyrgyzstan with a score of two to one.



The identity of the other qualifier from the group is expected to be decided between the Saudi and Jordanian teams, as the Saudi team faces its Vietnamese counterpart, while the Jordanian team meets the Kyrgyzstan team, with the conclusion of the last round of the first stage.