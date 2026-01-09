تتواصل منافسات كأس السوبر الإسباني لكرة القدم ضمن الاستضافة التي تحتضنها المملكة للبطولة في جدة، في إطار الشراكة القائمة مع رابطة الدوري الإسباني (الليغا)، التي تهدف إلى توسيع نطاق حضور المسابقة والوصول بها إلى جماهير جديدة، وتقديم كرة القدم بوصفها تجربة متكاملة تتجاوز حدود المستطيل الأخضر إلى فضاء أوسع من التفاعل الجماهيري والتنظيمي والثقافي.


ويشارك على هامش البطولة عدد من نجوم كرة القدم السابقين وممثلي اللعبة، من بينهم اللاعب الإسباني السابق سفير رابطة الدوري الإسباني ديفيد فيا، الذي أدلى بتصريح خاص لوكالة الأنباء السعودية، أكد فيه أن إقامة كأس السوبر الإسباني في المملكة تُعد خطوة إيجابية لرابطة الليغا وللمهتمين بكرة القدم عمومًا، لما تتيحه من فرص لتوسيع قاعدة المتابعة وتعزيز الحضور العالمي للمسابقة خارج إطارها الأوروبي التقليدي.


وفي ما يتعلق باستضافة المملكة لكأس العالم 2034، أوضح فيا أن بطولة كأس العالم تمثل الحدث الأهم في كرة القدم، عادًا تنظيمها في المملكة محطة مهمة للعبة على مستوى المنطقة العربية، يعكس اتساع رقعة الاهتمام بكرة القدم وتنامي حضورها في مناطق جديدة من العالم.


وتأتي استضافة كأس السوبر الإسباني ضمن سلسلة من الفعاليات الرياضية الدولية التي تشهدها المملكة، في سياق يعزز مكانتها بوصفها وجهة قادرة على تنظيم البطولات الكبرى وفق أعلى المعايير، ويؤكد في الوقت ذاته أن كرة القدم لم تعد حدثًا يُختزل في 90 دقيقة داخل الملعب، بل تجربة متكاملة تبدأ قبل صافرة البداية وتستمر بعدها، حيث يشكّل الجمهور والتنظيم والمكان جزءًا لا يتجزأ من نجاح أي بطولة.