The Spanish Super Cup football competitions continue to be hosted in the Kingdom in Jeddah, as part of the ongoing partnership with La Liga, which aims to expand the reach of the tournament and connect it with new audiences, presenting football as a comprehensive experience that goes beyond the confines of the green rectangle to a broader space of fan interaction, organization, and culture.



Alongside the tournament, several former football stars and representatives of the game are participating, including former Spanish player and La Liga ambassador David Villa, who gave a special statement to the Saudi Press Agency, confirming that hosting the Spanish Super Cup in the Kingdom is a positive step for La Liga and for football enthusiasts in general, as it provides opportunities to expand the following base and enhance the global presence of the tournament outside its traditional European framework.



Regarding the Kingdom's hosting of the 2034 World Cup, Villa clarified that the World Cup represents the most important event in football, considering its organization in the Kingdom as a significant milestone for the game at the level of the Arab region, reflecting the growing interest in football and its increasing presence in new areas of the world.



The hosting of the Spanish Super Cup comes as part of a series of international sporting events taking place in the Kingdom, in a context that enhances its position as a destination capable of organizing major tournaments according to the highest standards, while also confirming that football is no longer an event confined to 90 minutes on the field, but a comprehensive experience that begins before the starting whistle and continues afterward, where the audience, organization, and venue are integral parts of the success of any tournament.