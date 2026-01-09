حقق فريق الخليج فوزًا كبيرًا على ضيفه ضمك بنتيجة (4-0)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(14) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).


وافتتح الخليج التسجيل مبكرًا في الدقيقة الأولى عن طريق لاعبه كوستاس فورتونيس، قبل أن يعزز زميله يورغوس ماسوراس التقدم بإحراز الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة (44).


ومع انطلاق الشوط الثاني، أضاف اللاعب جوشوا كينغ الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة (47)، فيما اختتم حسين آل سلطان أهداف الخليج بتسجيل الهدف الرابع عند الدقيقة (80)، مؤكدًا سيطرة أصحاب الأرض على مجريات اللقاء.


وبهذا الفوز، رفع الخليج رصيده إلى (18) نقطة في المركز التاسع، فيما تجمد رصيد ضمك عند (9) نقاط في المركز الرابع عشر في جدول الترتيب.