تُوّج فريق باريس سان جيرمان بكأس السوبر الفرنسي للمرة الـ 14 في تاريخه، وذلك بعد فوزه على غريمه مارسيليا بنتيجة (4 - 1) بركلات الترجيح، إثر انتهاء الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدفين لكل منهما، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس على ملعب «جابر الأحمد» الدولي بالكويت.


وسجل هدفي باريس سان جيرمان كل من عثمان ديمبلي في الدقيقة 13، وجونكالو راموس في الدقيقة 95، بينما أحرز هدفي مارسيليا اللاعب ماسون جرينوود في الدقيقة 76، وويليان باتشو (لاعب باريس) بالخطأ في مرماه في الدقيقة 86؛ ليلجأ الفريقان إلى ركلات الترجيح التي حسمها الفريق الباريسي لصالحه بنتيجة (4 - 1).