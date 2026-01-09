Paris Saint-Germain was crowned the French Super Cup champions for the 14th time in its history, after defeating its rival Marseille with a score of (4 - 1) in penalties, following a 2-2 draw at the end of regular time, in the match that took place last night at the "Jaber Al-Ahmad" International Stadium in Kuwait.



Paris Saint-Germain's goals were scored by Ousmane Dembélé in the 13th minute and Gonçalo Ramos in the 95th minute, while Marseille's goals were scored by Mason Greenwood in the 76th minute and Willian Pato (a Paris player) with an own goal in the 86th minute; the two teams then went to penalties, which the Parisian team won with a score of (4 - 1).