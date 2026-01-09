بعد فوز فريق القادسية على النصر بنتيجة 2-1 ضمن الجولة الرابعة عشرة، التي تعتبر من أكثر المباريات إثارة في دوري روشن هذا الموسم، بدأت بالأخطاء الكارثية وانتهت بتعليق طريف أشعل منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، تفاعل حساب القادسية مع هذا الفوز مباشرةً، ونشر تغريدة أثارت موجة واسعة من التفاعل، كتب فيها: «نهاية المباراة.. وش نتعشى؟»، ثم كتب تغريدة أخرى: «بعد العشاء.. يبي لها القِديّة»، في إشارة إلى جماهير فريقه بأن الفوز انتهى، والعشاء انتهى، والوقت الآن للترفيه. جاء ذلك بعد تحفيز نادي النصر جماهيره بتغريدة عبر حسابه في منصة إكس قبل هذا اللقاء، وذلك بتقديم وجبة عشاء لجماهير النصر التي ستحضر هذا اللقاء. وقد أثارت هذه التغريدة تفاعلاً كبيراً وانتقادات من جماهير النصر، بينما اعتبرها آخرون مجرد «طقطقة» رياضية عادية بعد فوز مستحق للقادسية.