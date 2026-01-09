بعد فوز فريق القادسية على النصر بنتيجة 2-1 ضمن الجولة الرابعة عشرة، التي تعتبر من أكثر المباريات إثارة في دوري روشن هذا الموسم، بدأت بالأخطاء الكارثية وانتهت بتعليق طريف أشعل منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، تفاعل حساب القادسية مع هذا الفوز مباشرةً، ونشر تغريدة أثارت موجة واسعة من التفاعل، كتب فيها: «نهاية المباراة.. وش نتعشى؟»، ثم كتب تغريدة أخرى: «بعد العشاء.. يبي لها القِديّة»، في إشارة إلى جماهير فريقه بأن الفوز انتهى، والعشاء انتهى، والوقت الآن للترفيه. جاء ذلك بعد تحفيز نادي النصر جماهيره بتغريدة عبر حسابه في منصة إكس قبل هذا اللقاء، وذلك بتقديم وجبة عشاء لجماهير النصر التي ستحضر هذا اللقاء. وقد أثارت هذه التغريدة تفاعلاً كبيراً وانتقادات من جماهير النصر، بينما اعتبرها آخرون مجرد «طقطقة» رياضية عادية بعد فوز مستحق للقادسية.
After Al-Qadisiyah's victory over Al-Nassr with a score of 2-1 in the fourteenth round, which is considered one of the most exciting matches in the Roshan League this season, it began with catastrophic mistakes and ended with a humorous comment that ignited social media platforms. Al-Qadisiyah's account immediately interacted with this victory and posted a tweet that sparked a wide wave of engagement, in which they wrote: "End of the match.. What are we having for dinner?" They then posted another tweet: "After dinner.. it needs some entertainment," referring to their fans that the victory is over, dinner is over, and now it's time for fun. This came after Al-Nassr motivated their fans with a tweet via their account on X platform before this match, offering a dinner meal for Al-Nassr fans attending the match. This tweet generated significant interaction and criticism from Al-Nassr fans, while others considered it just a normal sports "banter" after Al-Qadisiyah's well-deserved victory.