After Al-Qadisiyah's victory over Al-Nassr with a score of 2-1 in the fourteenth round, which is considered one of the most exciting matches in the Roshan League this season, it began with catastrophic mistakes and ended with a humorous comment that ignited social media platforms. Al-Qadisiyah's account immediately interacted with this victory and posted a tweet that sparked a wide wave of engagement, in which they wrote: "End of the match.. What are we having for dinner?" They then posted another tweet: "After dinner.. it needs some entertainment," referring to their fans that the victory is over, dinner is over, and now it's time for fun. This came after Al-Nassr motivated their fans with a tweet via their account on X platform before this match, offering a dinner meal for Al-Nassr fans attending the match. This tweet generated significant interaction and criticism from Al-Nassr fans, while others considered it just a normal sports "banter" after Al-Qadisiyah's well-deserved victory.