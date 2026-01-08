The Al-Nassr club management is expected to finalize the loan deal for Brazilian goalkeeper "Bento" to Italian club Genoa until the end of the season, with an option to buy next summer for around 5 million euros. This decision comes based on coach "Jesus's" unwillingness to keep the goalkeeper in the starting lineup after the impressive performance of Nawaf Al-Aqidi as the main goalkeeper, along with the player's desire to participate regularly before the 2026 World Cup with the Brazilian national team and to increase his chances of international participation.



This step by Al-Nassr's management aims to alleviate the financial burdens on the club's treasury and free up a foreign player slot to strengthen another position in the team, even though "Bento's" contract ends in 2028, after officially transferring to Al-Nassr in July 2024 for 25 million euros, with an annual salary of 6 million euros.



It is worth mentioning that Al-Nassr lost to their guest Al-Qadisiyah with a score of 1-2 today (Thursday) in the match held at Al-Nassr Park, in the fourteenth round of the Saudi league, widening the points gap with Al-Hilal (the leader) to 4 points before their anticipated clash next Monday.