من المتوقع أن تنهي إدارة نادي النصر صفقة إعارة الحارس البرازيلي «بينتو» إلى نادي جنوى الإيطالي حتى نهاية الموسم مع خيار الشراء الصيف القادم بنحو 5 ملايين يورو. جاء ذلك بناء على عدم رغبة المدرب «جيسوس» في بقاء الحارس في التشكيلة الأساسية بعد تألق نواف العقيدي كحارس أساسي، إلى جانب رغبة اللاعب في المشاركة بشكل منتظم قبل كأس العالم 2026 مع المنتخب البرازيلي وزيادة فرصه في المشاركة الدولية.


وتأتي هذه الخطوة من إدارة النصر لتخفيف الأعباء المالية على خزينة النادي وتحرير خانة لاعب أجنبي لتعزيز مركز آخر في الفريق، رغم أن عقد اللاعب «بينتو» ينتهي في 2028، بعد انتقاله بشكل رسمي للنصر في يوليو 2024 مقابل 25 مليون يورو، 6 ملايين يورو راتباً سنوياً.


يذكر أن النصر خسر أمام ضيفه القادسية بنتيجة 1-2، اليوم (الخميس)، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأول بارك، في الجولة الرابعة عشرة من الدوري السعودي، ليتوسع الفارق النقطي مع الهلال (المتصدر) إلى 4 نقاط قبل مواجهتهما المرتقبة الإثنين القادم.