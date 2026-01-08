رصد نادي الهلال 100 مليون جنيه إسترليني للظفر بصفقة البرتغالي برونو فيرنانديز، لاعب مانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزي، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية، في إشارة واضحة لعدم استمرار «نيفيز» مع الزعيم خلال الفترة القادمة بعد تأخره في الرد على العرض المقدم من إدارة النادي. وسيحصل «فيرنانديز» في حال موافقته على 600 ألف جنيه إسترليني أسبوعياً كراتب غير المميزات الأخرى التي سيحصل عليها في حال مساهمة الفريق في تحقيق الإنجازات.


ويعتبر «فرنانديز» من أبرز لاعبي خط الوسط الهجومي في أوروبا، ويمتاز بدقة عالية في التمرير وصناعة الفرص، ومتخصص في الكرات الثابتة (ركلات حرة وركلات جزاء)، ومنذ وصوله إلى مانشستر يونايتد عام 2020 أصبح القلب النابض للفريق من حيث الأهداف والتمريرات الحاسمة، وشارك مع البرتغال في كأس العالم وبطولات أمم أوروبا.