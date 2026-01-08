The Al-Hilal Club has allocated 100 million pounds to secure the signing of Portuguese player Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United during the current winter transfer window, indicating clearly that "Neymar" will not continue with the club in the upcoming period after he delayed responding to the offer made by the club's management. If he agrees, "Fernandes" will receive 600,000 pounds per week as a salary, in addition to other benefits he will receive if the team contributes to achieving successes.



"Fernandes" is considered one of the top attacking midfielders in Europe, known for his high accuracy in passing and creating opportunities, and he specializes in set pieces (free kicks and penalties). Since joining Manchester United in 2020, he has become the heartbeat of the team in terms of goals and assists, and he has participated with Portugal in the World Cup and European Championship tournaments.