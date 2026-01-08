رصد نادي الهلال 100 مليون جنيه إسترليني للظفر بصفقة البرتغالي برونو فيرنانديز، لاعب مانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزي، خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية، في إشارة واضحة لعدم استمرار «نيفيز» مع الزعيم خلال الفترة القادمة بعد تأخره في الرد على العرض المقدم من إدارة النادي. وسيحصل «فيرنانديز» في حال موافقته على 600 ألف جنيه إسترليني أسبوعياً كراتب غير المميزات الأخرى التي سيحصل عليها في حال مساهمة الفريق في تحقيق الإنجازات.
ويعتبر «فرنانديز» من أبرز لاعبي خط الوسط الهجومي في أوروبا، ويمتاز بدقة عالية في التمرير وصناعة الفرص، ومتخصص في الكرات الثابتة (ركلات حرة وركلات جزاء)، ومنذ وصوله إلى مانشستر يونايتد عام 2020 أصبح القلب النابض للفريق من حيث الأهداف والتمريرات الحاسمة، وشارك مع البرتغال في كأس العالم وبطولات أمم أوروبا.
The Al-Hilal Club has allocated 100 million pounds to secure the signing of Portuguese player Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United during the current winter transfer window, indicating clearly that "Neymar" will not continue with the club in the upcoming period after he delayed responding to the offer made by the club's management. If he agrees, "Fernandes" will receive 600,000 pounds per week as a salary, in addition to other benefits he will receive if the team contributes to achieving successes.
"Fernandes" is considered one of the top attacking midfielders in Europe, known for his high accuracy in passing and creating opportunities, and he specializes in set pieces (free kicks and penalties). Since joining Manchester United in 2020, he has become the heartbeat of the team in terms of goals and assists, and he has participated with Portugal in the World Cup and European Championship tournaments.