واصل فريق الهلال صدارته لمنافسات الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، عقب فوزه على ضيفه الحزم بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب المملكة أرينا بمدينة الرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة (14) من المسابقة.
وافتتح الهلال التسجيل عن طريق اللاعب سافيتش عند الدقيقة (29)، قبل أن يعزز زميله نيفيز التقدم بالهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (56)، واختتم اللاعب نونيز ثلاثية الهلال بهدف ثالث عند الدقيقة (90)، مؤكّدًا تفوق أصحاب الأرض وسيطرتهم على مجريات اللقاء.
وبهذا الفوز، رفع الهلال رصيده إلى (35) نقطة في صدارة جدول الترتيب، مواصلًا سلسلة نتائجه الإيجابية، في حين تجمد رصيد الحزم عند (13) نقطة في المركز الحادي عشر، مع سعيه لتحسين موقعه خلال الجولات القادمة.
The Al-Hilal team maintained its lead in the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League" after defeating its guest Al-Hazm by three goals to none in the match held today at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as part of the 14th round of the competition.
Al-Hilal opened the scoring through player Savic in the 29th minute, before his teammate Neves doubled the lead with a second goal in the 56th minute. Player Nunez capped off Al-Hilal's trio with a third goal in the 90th minute, confirming the home team's superiority and control over the match.
With this victory, Al-Hilal raised its points tally to 35 at the top of the standings, continuing its series of positive results, while Al-Hazm's points remained at 13 in the eleventh position, as it seeks to improve its standing in the upcoming rounds.