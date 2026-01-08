واصل فريق الهلال صدارته لمنافسات الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، عقب فوزه على ضيفه الحزم بثلاثة أهداف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب المملكة أرينا بمدينة الرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة (14) من المسابقة.


وافتتح الهلال التسجيل عن طريق اللاعب سافيتش عند الدقيقة (29)، قبل أن يعزز زميله نيفيز التقدم بالهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (56)، واختتم اللاعب نونيز ثلاثية الهلال بهدف ثالث عند الدقيقة (90)، مؤكّدًا تفوق أصحاب الأرض وسيطرتهم على مجريات اللقاء.


وبهذا الفوز، رفع الهلال رصيده إلى (35) نقطة في صدارة جدول الترتيب، مواصلًا سلسلة نتائجه الإيجابية، في حين تجمد رصيد الحزم عند (13) نقطة في المركز الحادي عشر، مع سعيه لتحسين موقعه خلال الجولات القادمة.