The Al-Hilal team maintained its lead in the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League" after defeating its guest Al-Hazm by three goals to none in the match held today at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, as part of the 14th round of the competition.



Al-Hilal opened the scoring through player Savic in the 29th minute, before his teammate Neves doubled the lead with a second goal in the 56th minute. Player Nunez capped off Al-Hilal's trio with a third goal in the 90th minute, confirming the home team's superiority and control over the match.



With this victory, Al-Hilal raised its points tally to 35 at the top of the standings, continuing its series of positive results, while Al-Hazm's points remained at 13 in the eleventh position, as it seeks to improve its standing in the upcoming rounds.