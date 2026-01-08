أكد مدرب فريق برشلونة هانسي فليك، أن الأداء الجماعي كان مفتاح الفوز على أتلتيك بلباو والتأهل لنهائي السوبر الإسباني، مشيراً إلى أن فريقه أوجد العديد من الفرص وسجل أهدافاً جميلة، وهو ما كان محل اتفاق بينه وبين اللاعبين.
جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقد عقب المواجهة التي جمعت الفريقين، وتمكن خلالها برشلونة من الفوز بنتيجة ثقيلة بـ5 أهداف نظيفة، حيث أكد هانسي فليك أن فريقه لعب بأسلوب واضح منذ البداية وبخطة كانت قائمة على الهجوم المباشر مع موازنة الجانب الدفاعي.
وأشار مدرب برشلونة إلى السيطرة على مجريات اللقاء، وقال: «تحكمنا بالمباراة بشكل رائع، وبعد الهدف الأول توالت الأهداف، ولم نفقد تركيزنا لا في الدفاع ولا في الهجوم، مما أسفر عن هذه النتيجة المستحقة».
من جانبه أعرب مدرب أتلتيك بلباو إرنستو فالفيردي عن حزنه للخسارة الثقيلة أمام برشلونة، مؤكداً أن السقوط بهذه النتيجة كان مؤلماً، موضحاً أن الخسارة قد تحدث بظروف مختلفة، لكن مواجهة خصم بحجم برشلونة تجعل الأمر أكثر صعوبة.
وقال: «من المحزن أن نخسر بهذه النتيجة الكبيرة أمام برشلونة، من الممكن أن تخسر بظروف مختلفة، لكن عندما يكون الخصم أقوى منك، لا يكون الشعور جيداً».
وأضاف: «مثل هذه المباريات تتطلب حضوراً ذهنيّاً وتكتيكيّاً عالياً، وبرشلونة كان الطرف الأقوى بلا شك، وعلينا أن نعترف بأن برشلونة وريال مدريد أقوى منا بكثير، وهذا هو حال كرة القدم».
Barcelona's coach, Hansi Flick, confirmed that the team's collective performance was the key to their victory over Athletic Bilbao and their qualification for the Spanish Super Cup final, noting that his team created many opportunities and scored beautiful goals, which was a point of agreement between him and the players.
This came during the press conference held after the match between the two teams, in which Barcelona managed to win with a heavy score of 5-0. Hansi Flick emphasized that his team played with a clear style from the beginning and with a strategy based on direct attack while balancing the defensive side.
The Barcelona coach pointed to the control of the match, saying: "We controlled the game wonderfully, and after the first goal, the goals kept coming. We did not lose our focus either in defense or in attack, which resulted in this well-deserved score."
On his part, Athletic Bilbao's coach, Ernesto Valverde, expressed his sadness over the heavy loss to Barcelona, confirming that falling to such a score was painful, explaining that losses can happen under different circumstances, but facing an opponent the size of Barcelona makes it more difficult.
He said: "It's sad to lose by such a large score against Barcelona. You can lose under different circumstances, but when the opponent is stronger than you, it doesn't feel good."
He added: "Such matches require a high level of mental and tactical presence, and Barcelona was undoubtedly the stronger side. We have to admit that Barcelona and Real Madrid are much stronger than us, and that's the nature of football."