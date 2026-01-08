Barcelona's coach, Hansi Flick, confirmed that the team's collective performance was the key to their victory over Athletic Bilbao and their qualification for the Spanish Super Cup final, noting that his team created many opportunities and scored beautiful goals, which was a point of agreement between him and the players.



This came during the press conference held after the match between the two teams, in which Barcelona managed to win with a heavy score of 5-0. Hansi Flick emphasized that his team played with a clear style from the beginning and with a strategy based on direct attack while balancing the defensive side.



The Barcelona coach pointed to the control of the match, saying: "We controlled the game wonderfully, and after the first goal, the goals kept coming. We did not lose our focus either in defense or in attack, which resulted in this well-deserved score."



On his part, Athletic Bilbao's coach, Ernesto Valverde, expressed his sadness over the heavy loss to Barcelona, confirming that falling to such a score was painful, explaining that losses can happen under different circumstances, but facing an opponent the size of Barcelona makes it more difficult.



He said: "It's sad to lose by such a large score against Barcelona. You can lose under different circumstances, but when the opponent is stronger than you, it doesn't feel good."



He added: "Such matches require a high level of mental and tactical presence, and Barcelona was undoubtedly the stronger side. We have to admit that Barcelona and Real Madrid are much stronger than us, and that's the nature of football."