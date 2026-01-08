أكد مدرب فريق برشلونة هانسي فليك، أن الأداء الجماعي كان مفتاح الفوز على أتلتيك بلباو والتأهل لنهائي السوبر الإسباني، مشيراً إلى أن فريقه أوجد العديد من الفرص وسجل أهدافاً جميلة، وهو ما كان محل اتفاق بينه وبين اللاعبين.


جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقد عقب المواجهة التي جمعت الفريقين، وتمكن خلالها برشلونة من الفوز بنتيجة ثقيلة بـ5 أهداف نظيفة، حيث أكد هانسي فليك أن فريقه لعب بأسلوب واضح منذ البداية وبخطة كانت قائمة على الهجوم المباشر مع موازنة الجانب الدفاعي.


وأشار مدرب برشلونة إلى السيطرة على مجريات اللقاء، وقال: «تحكمنا بالمباراة بشكل رائع، وبعد الهدف الأول توالت الأهداف، ولم نفقد تركيزنا لا في الدفاع ولا في الهجوم، مما أسفر عن هذه النتيجة المستحقة».


من جانبه أعرب مدرب أتلتيك بلباو إرنستو فالفيردي عن حزنه للخسارة الثقيلة أمام برشلونة، مؤكداً أن السقوط بهذه النتيجة كان مؤلماً، موضحاً أن الخسارة قد تحدث بظروف مختلفة، لكن مواجهة خصم بحجم برشلونة تجعل الأمر أكثر صعوبة.


وقال: «من المحزن أن نخسر بهذه النتيجة الكبيرة أمام برشلونة، من الممكن أن تخسر بظروف مختلفة، لكن عندما يكون الخصم أقوى منك، لا يكون الشعور جيداً».


وأضاف: «مثل هذه المباريات تتطلب حضوراً ذهنيّاً وتكتيكيّاً عالياً، وبرشلونة كان الطرف الأقوى بلا شك، وعلينا أن نعترف بأن برشلونة وريال مدريد أقوى منا بكثير، وهذا هو حال كرة القدم».