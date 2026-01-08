The Saudi Federation for Sports for All announced the organization of the fifth edition of the Riyadh International Marathon, which this year will witness the launch of the "Riyadh Marathon Festival" for the first time, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Athletics Federation. The festival activities will take place at Princess Nourah University in Riyadh over four days, from January 25 to 31, 2026, concluding on the last day with the marathon races.



The Riyadh Marathon Festival is considered a qualitative sporting event that embodies the concept of sports as a lifestyle and a comprehensive community celebration. The festival is classified among the largest mass sporting events in the Kingdom, due to the diverse programs and accompanying activities it offers, targeting various segments of society and contributing to the spread of health and physical activity culture.



The organization of the marathon comes after its approval by World Athletics as part of the elite road race category for the fifth consecutive year; the 2025 edition recorded a record participation of over 40,000 male and female runners, compared to about 20,000 participants in the 2024 edition, reflecting the accelerating growth and increasing community interest in the event.



This year's edition of the Riyadh Marathon includes four main races: the full marathon of 12 kilometers, the half marathon of 21 kilometers, a 10-kilometer race, in addition to a 5-kilometer race designated for families and beginners, as part of a comprehensive sporting experience suitable for various ages and fitness levels.



For his part, the President of the Saudi Federation for Sports for All, Prince Khalid bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, expressed his happiness at the launch of the fifth edition of the Riyadh International Marathon, noting that this year the marathon is witnessing a qualitative expansion with the launch of the Riyadh Marathon Festival for the first time, making it a complete community sporting experience.



He added: "The Riyadh Marathon is no longer just a running race; it has become a national event celebrating physical activity, bringing together various segments of society in a sporting and entertaining atmosphere. We take pride in continuing this global success from the heart of the capital for the fifth consecutive year, embodying a national vision that believes that every step taken by participants is a step towards a healthier and more vibrant future."