أعلن الاتحاد السعودي للرياضة للجميع تنظيم النسخة الخامسة من ماراثون الرياض الدولي، الذي يشهد هذا العام إطلاق "مهرجان ماراثون الرياض" للمرة الأولى، وذلك بالتعاون مع وزارة الرياضة والاتحاد السعودي لألعاب القوى. وتُقام فعاليات المهرجان في جامعة الأميرة نورة بمدينة الرياض على مدى أربعة أيام، خلال الفترة من 25 إلى 31 يناير 2026، على أن تُختتم في اليوم الأخير بإقامة سباقات الماراثون


ويُعد مهرجان ماراثون الرياض حدثاً رياضياً نوعياً، يجسّد مفهوم الرياضة كأسلوب حياة واحتفال مجتمعي شامل. ويصنف المهرجان ضمن أكبر الفعاليات الرياضية الجماهيرية في المملكة، لما يقدّمه من برامج وأنشطة مصاحبة متنوعة تستهدف مختلف فئات المجتمع، وتسهم في نشر ثقافة الصحة والنشاط البدني.


ويأتي تنظيم الماراثون بعد اعتماده من قبل الاتحاد الدولي لألعاب القوى (World Athletics) ضمن فئة سباقات النخبة للطرق (Elite Road Race) للعام الخامس على التوالي؛ إذ سجلت نسخة عام 2025 مشاركة قياسية تجاوزت 40 ألف عداء وعداءة، مقارنة بنحو 20 ألف مشارك ومشاركة في نسخة عام 2024 مما يعكس النمو المتسارع والإقبال المجتمعي المتزايد على الحدث.


وتشمل نسخة هذا العام من ماراثون الرياض 4 سباقات رئيسية، هي: الماراثون الكامل لمسافة 12 كيلومتراً، ونصف الماراثون لمسافة 21 كيلومتراً، وسباق 10 كيلومترات، إضافة إلى سباق 5 كيلومترات المخصص للعائلات والمبتدئين، في إطار تجربة رياضية شاملة تناسب مختلف الأعمار ومستويات اللياقة البدنية.


من جانبه، عبّر رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للرياضة للجميع الأمير خالد بن الوليد بن طلال آل سعود، عن سعادته بإطلاق النسخة الخامسة من ماراثون الرياض الدولي، مشيراً إلى أن الماراثون يشهد هذا العام توسعاً نوعياً بإطلاق مهرجان ماراثون الرياض لأول مرة، ليصبح تجربة رياضية مجتمعية متكاملة.


وأضاف: «لم يعد ماراثون الرياض مجرد سباق للجري، بل أصبح فعالية وطنية تحتفي بالنشاط البدني، وتجمع مختلف فئات المجتمع في أجواء رياضية وترفيهية. ونفخر بمواصلة هذا النجاح العالمي من قلب العاصمة للعام الخامس على التوالي، في تجسيد لرؤية وطنية تؤمن بأن كل خطوة يخطوها المشاركون هي خطوة نحو مستقبل أكثر صحة وحيوية».