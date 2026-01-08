في خطوة تجسد أرقى معاني الوفاء والتقدير للجيل الذي صاغ هوية الصحافة والرياضة السعودية، أعلن الاتحاد السعودي للإعلام الرياضي عن منح «العضوية الفخرية» لخمس من القامات والشخصيات المؤثرة في المشهد الرياضي، وتأتي هذه المبادرة لتعكس استراتيجية الاتحاد في ربط الماضي بالحاضر وتثمين الجهود التي وُضعت لبناء قطاع إعلامي قوي ومواكب للنهضة الرياضية الكبرى التي تعيشها المملكة.
اعتراف بالعطاء الرياضي
بحسب البيان الرسمي فإن منح هذه العضوية جاء تقديراً للإسهامات النوعية التي قدمها هؤلاء الرواد وما وفروه من خبرات ميدانية وفكرية أسهمت بشكل مباشر في تطوير الأدوات الإعلامية والارتقاء بمستوى الأداء، مما مهد الطريق أمام الأجيال الشابة للاستمرار على نهج احترافي.
ضمت قائمة المكرّمين أسماءً لمعت في سماء الإعلام والإدارة الرياضية وهم: الأستاذ إبراهيم بن عبدالله الجابر، الأستاذ عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم النمر، الأستاذ عبدالله بن حسين الضويحي، الأستاذ عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن المقحم، والأستاذ ناصر بن سعد الأحمد. هؤلاء الأسماء مثّلت عبر مسيرتها صوتاً للمصداقية ومنارة للتطوير سواءً عبر الكلمة المكتوبة أو الإدارة المحنكة أو الظهور الإعلامي الرصين.
ومن خلال هذا التكريم يؤكد الاتحاد السعودي للإعلام الرياضي أن رسالته تتجاوز مجرد التنظيم الإداري لتصل إلى بناء منظومة تقدّر الإرث وتستثمر في الخبرة.
فمنح العضوية الفخرية هو تكريس لثقافة «القدوة» في الميدان الرياضي وتأكيد على أن كل جهد يبذل في سبيل رفعة الوطن إعلامياً سيجد حتماً قنوات التقدير والمحبة.
وختم الاتحاد بيانه بالاعتزاز الكبير بما قدمه المكرمون، متمنياً لهم مزيداً من التوفيق في مسيرتهم التي ستظل مرجعاً ملهماً لكل منتسبي الوسط الرياضي.
In a step that embodies the highest meanings of loyalty and appreciation for the generation that shaped the identity of Saudi journalism and sports, the Saudi Sports Media Federation announced the granting of "honorary membership" to five influential figures in the sports scene. This initiative reflects the federation's strategy of connecting the past with the present and valuing the efforts made to build a strong media sector that keeps pace with the major sports renaissance taking place in the Kingdom.
Recognition of Sports Contributions
According to the official statement, the granting of this membership came in recognition of the qualitative contributions made by these pioneers and the field and intellectual expertise they provided, which directly contributed to the development of media tools and the enhancement of performance levels, paving the way for young generations to continue on a professional path.
The list of honorees includes names that have shone in the fields of media and sports management: Mr. Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Jaber, Mr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Nemr, Mr. Abdullah bin Hussein Al-Duwaihi, Mr. Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Muqhim, and Mr. Nasser bin Saad Al-Ahmad. These names have represented, throughout their careers, a voice of credibility and a beacon for development, whether through written words, seasoned management, or dignified media appearances.
Through this honor, the Saudi Sports Media Federation confirms that its message goes beyond mere administrative organization to building a system that values heritage and invests in experience.
Granting honorary membership is a commitment to the culture of "role models" in the sports field and an affirmation that every effort made for the elevation of the nation in media will undoubtedly find channels of appreciation and love.
The federation concluded its statement with great pride in what the honorees have contributed, wishing them further success in their journeys, which will remain an inspiring reference for all members of the sports community.