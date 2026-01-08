في خطوة تجسد أرقى معاني الوفاء والتقدير للجيل الذي صاغ هوية الصحافة والرياضة السعودية، أعلن الاتحاد السعودي للإعلام الرياضي عن منح «العضوية الفخرية» لخمس من القامات والشخصيات المؤثرة في المشهد الرياضي، وتأتي هذه المبادرة لتعكس استراتيجية الاتحاد في ربط الماضي بالحاضر وتثمين الجهود التي وُضعت لبناء قطاع إعلامي قوي ومواكب للنهضة الرياضية الكبرى التي تعيشها المملكة.


اعتراف بالعطاء الرياضي

بحسب البيان الرسمي فإن منح هذه العضوية جاء تقديراً للإسهامات النوعية التي قدمها هؤلاء الرواد وما وفروه من خبرات ميدانية وفكرية أسهمت بشكل مباشر في تطوير الأدوات الإعلامية والارتقاء بمستوى الأداء، مما مهد الطريق أمام الأجيال الشابة للاستمرار على نهج احترافي.


ضمت قائمة المكرّمين أسماءً لمعت في سماء الإعلام والإدارة الرياضية وهم: الأستاذ إبراهيم بن عبدالله الجابر، الأستاذ عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم النمر، الأستاذ عبدالله بن حسين الضويحي، الأستاذ عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن المقحم، والأستاذ ناصر بن سعد الأحمد. هؤلاء الأسماء مثّلت عبر مسيرتها صوتاً للمصداقية ومنارة للتطوير سواءً عبر الكلمة المكتوبة أو الإدارة المحنكة أو الظهور الإعلامي الرصين.


ومن خلال هذا التكريم يؤكد الاتحاد السعودي للإعلام الرياضي أن رسالته تتجاوز مجرد التنظيم الإداري لتصل إلى بناء منظومة تقدّر الإرث وتستثمر في الخبرة.


فمنح العضوية الفخرية هو تكريس لثقافة «القدوة» في الميدان الرياضي وتأكيد على أن كل جهد يبذل في سبيل رفعة الوطن إعلامياً سيجد حتماً قنوات التقدير والمحبة.


وختم الاتحاد بيانه بالاعتزاز الكبير بما قدمه المكرمون، متمنياً لهم مزيداً من التوفيق في مسيرتهم التي ستظل مرجعاً ملهماً لكل منتسبي الوسط الرياضي.