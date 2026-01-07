The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has outperformed its Spanish counterpart by implementing the agreed-upon terms such as transferring expertise and applying certain technologies, or deducting them from the agreed contract value for organizing the Super Cup, according to the reliable "Guillermo Ray," who stated: "The Saudi federation has some observations regarding the contract, which relate to the non-implementation of certain terms such as transferring expertise and applying certain technologies. Therefore, they want to implement those terms or deduct them from the amount paid." This is the sixth edition in the Kingdom, after hosting five previous tournaments, of which Real Madrid won three, compared to two titles for Barcelona, which holds the largest share of Super Cup titles with 15, followed by Real Madrid with 13 titles, while Athletic Bilbao has three titles, and Atlético Madrid has two. He continued: "There is an intention to extend the hosting contract to 2030, and the Saudi and Spanish sides will discuss several matters on the sidelines of the current tournament, including moving the location of the upcoming tournament scheduled for 2027 to an alternative country in the Middle East due to its conflict with hosting the 2027 AFC Asian Cup."