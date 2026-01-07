خير الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم من نظيره الإسباني، بتطبيق البنود المتفق عليها مثل نقل الخبرات وتطبيق بعض التقنيات، أو خصمها من قيمة العقد المتفق عليها لتنظيم كأس السوبر، وفق ما كشفه الموثوق «غييرمو راي»، والذي قال: «لدى الاتحاد السعودي بعض الملاحظات بشأن العقد والتي تتمثل في عدم تنفيذ بعض البنود مثل نقل الخبرات وتطبيق بعض التقنيات، وبالتالي يريد تطبيق تلك البنود أو خصمها من المبلغ المدفوع»، إذ تعد هذه النسخة السادسة في المملكة، بعد أن احتضنت خمس بطولاتٍ ماضية، حقّق منها ريال مدريد ثلاثًا، مقابل بطولتين لفريق برشلونة الذي يملك النصيب الأكبر من بطولات السوبر، بواقع 15 لقبًا، يليه ريال مدريد بـ13 لقبًا، فيما يملك أتلتيك بلباو ثلاثة ألقاب، مقابل لقبين لفريق أتلتيكو مدريد، وتابع يقول:«هناك نيه لتمديد عقد الاستضافة إلى عام 2030 وسوف يناقش الجانبين السعودي والإسباني على هامش البطولة الحالية، عدة أمور منها نقل موقع البطولة القادمة المقررة في 2027 إلى دولة بديلة في الشرق الأوسط لتعارضها مع استضافةكاس آمم آسيا 2027».