خير الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم من نظيره الإسباني، بتطبيق البنود المتفق عليها مثل نقل الخبرات وتطبيق بعض التقنيات، أو خصمها من قيمة العقد المتفق عليها لتنظيم كأس السوبر، وفق ما كشفه الموثوق «غييرمو راي»، والذي قال: «لدى الاتحاد السعودي بعض الملاحظات بشأن العقد والتي تتمثل في عدم تنفيذ بعض البنود مثل نقل الخبرات وتطبيق بعض التقنيات، وبالتالي يريد تطبيق تلك البنود أو خصمها من المبلغ المدفوع»، إذ تعد هذه النسخة السادسة في المملكة، بعد أن احتضنت خمس بطولاتٍ ماضية، حقّق منها ريال مدريد ثلاثًا، مقابل بطولتين لفريق برشلونة الذي يملك النصيب الأكبر من بطولات السوبر، بواقع 15 لقبًا، يليه ريال مدريد بـ13 لقبًا، فيما يملك أتلتيك بلباو ثلاثة ألقاب، مقابل لقبين لفريق أتلتيكو مدريد، وتابع يقول:«هناك نيه لتمديد عقد الاستضافة إلى عام 2030 وسوف يناقش الجانبين السعودي والإسباني على هامش البطولة الحالية، عدة أمور منها نقل موقع البطولة القادمة المقررة في 2027 إلى دولة بديلة في الشرق الأوسط لتعارضها مع استضافةكاس آمم آسيا 2027».
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has outperformed its Spanish counterpart by implementing the agreed-upon terms such as transferring expertise and applying certain technologies, or deducting them from the agreed contract value for organizing the Super Cup, according to the reliable "Guillermo Ray," who stated: "The Saudi federation has some observations regarding the contract, which relate to the non-implementation of certain terms such as transferring expertise and applying certain technologies. Therefore, they want to implement those terms or deduct them from the amount paid." This is the sixth edition in the Kingdom, after hosting five previous tournaments, of which Real Madrid won three, compared to two titles for Barcelona, which holds the largest share of Super Cup titles with 15, followed by Real Madrid with 13 titles, while Athletic Bilbao has three titles, and Atlético Madrid has two. He continued: "There is an intention to extend the hosting contract to 2030, and the Saudi and Spanish sides will discuss several matters on the sidelines of the current tournament, including moving the location of the upcoming tournament scheduled for 2027 to an alternative country in the Middle East due to its conflict with hosting the 2027 AFC Asian Cup."