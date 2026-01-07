كشف مستشار نادي سانتوس البرازيلي، مارسيو كالفيس، كواليس تجديد عقد نجم الفريق نيمار دا سيلفا. وكان نادي سانتوس قد ألمح، الأسبوع الماضي، إلى تجديد عقد نيمار عبر فيديو نشره على حسابه الرسمي في موقع «فيسبوك»، وهو ما أكده كالفيس في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ».
عقد حتى 2026 ومفاوضات سهلة
وقال كالفيس: «نيمار جدد عقده مع سانتوس حتى ديسمبر 2026، وربما يتم الإعلان الرسمي عبر منصات النادي خلال أيام قليلة».
وأضاف: «مفاوضات التجديد كانت سهلة للغاية، نيمار أراد البقاء هنا، وكذلك النادي، سانتوس هو بيته، لقد وُلد هنا، الأمر لا يتعلق بالمال».
هل 2026 نهاية المسيرة؟
وعن إمكانية أن يكون عام 2026 هو الأخير في مسيرة نيمار الكروية، أوضح مستشار سانتوس: «لا أعلم، لكنني أعتقد أنه سيلعب لسنوات أخرى». تألق رغم الإصابة وكان نيمار قد تحامل على نفسه خلال الفترة الماضية رغم معاناته من الإصابة، ونجح في تسجيل 5 أهداف خلال آخر 4 مباريات، مسهماً بشكل مباشر في بقاء سانتوس ضمن منافسات الدوري البرازيلي.
عودة إلى المنزل
وعاد نيمار إلى صفوف سانتوس في يناير الماضي بعقدٍ لمدة ستة أشهر، عقب فسخ عقده مع الهلال السعودي بالتراضي، قبل أن يمدد ارتباطه مع النادي حتى نهاية عام 2025، ثم التوصل لاتفاق جديد يمتد حتى 2026.
Brazilian Santos Club advisor, Márcio Calvins, revealed the behind-the-scenes details of the contract renewal for the team's star Neymar da Silva. Santos Club hinted last week at renewing Neymar's contract through a video posted on its official Facebook account, which Calvins confirmed in exclusive statements to "Okaz."
Contract until 2026 and easy negotiations
Calvins said: "Neymar has renewed his contract with Santos until December 2026, and the official announcement may come through the club's platforms in a few days."
He added: "The renewal negotiations were very easy; Neymar wanted to stay here, and so did the club. Santos is his home; he was born here. It's not about the money."
Is 2026 the end of the road?
Regarding the possibility that 2026 could be the last year of Neymar's football career, the Santos advisor clarified: "I don't know, but I believe he will play for several more years." Despite injury, Neymar had pushed through in recent times, successfully scoring 5 goals in the last 4 matches, directly contributing to Santos' survival in the Brazilian league.
Return home
Neymar returned to Santos in January with a six-month contract after mutually terminating his contract with Saudi Al-Hilal, before extending his commitment to the club until the end of 2025, and then reaching a new agreement extending to 2026.