Brazilian Santos Club advisor, Márcio Calvins, revealed the behind-the-scenes details of the contract renewal for the team's star Neymar da Silva. Santos Club hinted last week at renewing Neymar's contract through a video posted on its official Facebook account, which Calvins confirmed in exclusive statements to "Okaz."

Contract until 2026 and easy negotiations

Calvins said: "Neymar has renewed his contract with Santos until December 2026, and the official announcement may come through the club's platforms in a few days."

He added: "The renewal negotiations were very easy; Neymar wanted to stay here, and so did the club. Santos is his home; he was born here. It's not about the money."

Is 2026 the end of the road?

Regarding the possibility that 2026 could be the last year of Neymar's football career, the Santos advisor clarified: "I don't know, but I believe he will play for several more years." Despite injury, Neymar had pushed through in recent times, successfully scoring 5 goals in the last 4 matches, directly contributing to Santos' survival in the Brazilian league.

Return home

Neymar returned to Santos in January with a six-month contract after mutually terminating his contract with Saudi Al-Hilal, before extending his commitment to the club until the end of 2025, and then reaching a new agreement extending to 2026.