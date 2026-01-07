كشف مستشار نادي سانتوس البرازيلي، مارسيو كالفيس، كواليس تجديد عقد نجم الفريق نيمار دا سيلفا. وكان نادي سانتوس قد ألمح، الأسبوع الماضي، إلى تجديد عقد نيمار عبر فيديو نشره على حسابه الرسمي في موقع «فيسبوك»، وهو ما أكده كالفيس في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ».

عقد حتى 2026 ومفاوضات سهلة

وقال كالفيس: «نيمار جدد عقده مع سانتوس حتى ديسمبر 2026، وربما يتم الإعلان الرسمي عبر منصات النادي خلال أيام قليلة».

وأضاف: «مفاوضات التجديد كانت سهلة للغاية، نيمار أراد البقاء هنا، وكذلك النادي، سانتوس هو بيته، لقد وُلد هنا، الأمر لا يتعلق بالمال».

هل 2026 نهاية المسيرة؟

وعن إمكانية أن يكون عام 2026 هو الأخير في مسيرة نيمار الكروية، أوضح مستشار سانتوس: «لا أعلم، لكنني أعتقد أنه سيلعب لسنوات أخرى». تألق رغم الإصابة وكان نيمار قد تحامل على نفسه خلال الفترة الماضية رغم معاناته من الإصابة، ونجح في تسجيل 5 أهداف خلال آخر 4 مباريات، مسهماً بشكل مباشر في بقاء سانتوس ضمن منافسات الدوري البرازيلي.

عودة إلى المنزل

وعاد نيمار إلى صفوف سانتوس في يناير الماضي بعقدٍ لمدة ستة أشهر، عقب فسخ عقده مع الهلال السعودي بالتراضي، قبل أن يمدد ارتباطه مع النادي حتى نهاية عام 2025، ثم التوصل لاتفاق جديد يمتد حتى 2026.