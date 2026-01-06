أرسل نادي وست هام الإنجليزي عرضاً رسمياً لنادي النصر للتعاقد مع حارس المرمى البرازيلي الدولي بينتو ماثيوس.
وبحسب مصادر خاصة فإن مدرب نادي النصر جورجي جيسوس طلب من الإدارة النصراوية من خلال تقرير فني إعارة الحارس بينتو بداية من فترة الانتقالات الشتوية، وهو السبب الرئيسي في عدم مشاركته بانتظام مع النصر في مباريات الموسم الحالي، خصوصاً في ظل تألق الحارس السعودي الدولي نواف العقيدي، الذي يعتمد عليه البرازيلي جورجي جيسوس بشكل أساسي.
وأكدت المصادر أن وست هام تقدم بعرض رسمي لنادي النصر، ولا تزال المفاوضات جارية بين الناديين لحسم الصفقة.
يذكر أن بينتو انضم لصفوف النصر فى صيف 2024، قادماً من صفوف أتلتيكو باراناينسى البرازيلى، بعقد يمتد حتى يونيو 2028.
The English club West Ham has submitted an official offer to Al-Nassr for the signing of Brazilian international goalkeeper Bento Matheus.
According to exclusive sources, Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus requested from the club's management, through a technical report, to loan goalkeeper Bento starting from the winter transfer window. This is the main reason for his irregular participation with Al-Nassr in the current season's matches, especially given the outstanding performance of Saudi international goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, who is primarily relied upon by Brazilian Jorge Jesus.
Sources confirmed that West Ham has made an official offer to Al-Nassr, and negotiations are still ongoing between the two clubs to finalize the deal.
It is worth mentioning that Bento joined Al-Nassr in the summer of 2024, coming from Brazilian club Atlético Paranaense, with a contract that extends until June 2028.