أرسل نادي وست هام الإنجليزي عرضاً رسمياً لنادي النصر للتعاقد مع حارس المرمى البرازيلي الدولي بينتو ماثيوس.


وبحسب مصادر خاصة فإن مدرب نادي النصر جورجي جيسوس طلب من الإدارة النصراوية من خلال تقرير فني إعارة الحارس بينتو بداية من فترة الانتقالات الشتوية، وهو السبب الرئيسي في عدم مشاركته بانتظام مع النصر في مباريات الموسم الحالي، خصوصاً في ظل تألق الحارس السعودي الدولي نواف العقيدي، الذي يعتمد عليه البرازيلي جورجي جيسوس بشكل أساسي.


وأكدت المصادر أن وست هام تقدم بعرض رسمي لنادي النصر، ولا تزال المفاوضات جارية بين الناديين لحسم الصفقة.


يذكر أن بينتو انضم لصفوف النصر فى صيف 2024، قادماً من صفوف أتلتيكو باراناينسى البرازيلى، بعقد يمتد حتى يونيو 2028.