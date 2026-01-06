The English club West Ham has submitted an official offer to Al-Nassr for the signing of Brazilian international goalkeeper Bento Matheus.



According to exclusive sources, Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus requested from the club's management, through a technical report, to loan goalkeeper Bento starting from the winter transfer window. This is the main reason for his irregular participation with Al-Nassr in the current season's matches, especially given the outstanding performance of Saudi international goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, who is primarily relied upon by Brazilian Jorge Jesus.



Sources confirmed that West Ham has made an official offer to Al-Nassr, and negotiations are still ongoing between the two clubs to finalize the deal.



It is worth mentioning that Bento joined Al-Nassr in the summer of 2024, coming from Brazilian club Atlético Paranaense, with a contract that extends until June 2028.