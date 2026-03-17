يتصدر حارس الأهلي السنغالي إدوارد ميندي قائمة حراس مرمى دوري روشن السعودي هذا الموسم، في ظل منافسة قوية على صدارة سباق الشباك النظيفة.
وتمكن ميندي من الحفاظ على شباكه نظيفة 11 مرة من أصل 19 مباراة، مؤكداً حضوره المميز مع الفريق.
وفي المركز الثاني، يواصل حارس النصر البرازيلي بينتو مطاردته، بعد تسجيله 10 شباك نظيفة من 13 مباراة، فيما جاء حارس الهلال المغربي ياسين بونو ثالثًا بـ9 شباك نظيفة من أصل 18 مواجهة.
ويظهر أيضًا في القائمة حارس الاتفاق السلوفيكي ماريك روداك بـ7 شباك نظيفة من 26 مباراة، وحارس القادسية البلجيكي كاستيلس الذي حافظ على شباكه 7 مرات من 20 مباراة، في سباق يعكس قوة الحراس وتأثيرهم الكبير على نتائج فرقهم.
The Senegalese goalkeeper of Al-Ahli, Edouard Mendy, tops the list of goalkeepers in the Roshen Saudi League this season, amidst strong competition for the clean sheets title.
Mendy has managed to keep his goal clean 11 times out of 19 matches, confirming his remarkable presence with the team.
In second place, the Brazilian goalkeeper of Al-Nassr, Pinto, continues to chase, having recorded 10 clean sheets from 13 matches, while the Moroccan goalkeeper of Al-Hilal, Yassine Bounou, comes in third with 9 clean sheets out of 18 encounters.
Also appearing on the list is the Slovakian goalkeeper of Al-Ettifaq, Marek Rodak, with 7 clean sheets from 26 matches, and the Belgian goalkeeper of Al-Qadisiyah, Castells, who has kept his goal clean 7 times from 20 matches, in a race that reflects the strength of the goalkeepers and their significant impact on their teams' results.