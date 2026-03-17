The Senegalese goalkeeper of Al-Ahli, Edouard Mendy, tops the list of goalkeepers in the Roshen Saudi League this season, amidst strong competition for the clean sheets title.



Mendy has managed to keep his goal clean 11 times out of 19 matches, confirming his remarkable presence with the team.



In second place, the Brazilian goalkeeper of Al-Nassr, Pinto, continues to chase, having recorded 10 clean sheets from 13 matches, while the Moroccan goalkeeper of Al-Hilal, Yassine Bounou, comes in third with 9 clean sheets out of 18 encounters.



Also appearing on the list is the Slovakian goalkeeper of Al-Ettifaq, Marek Rodak, with 7 clean sheets from 26 matches, and the Belgian goalkeeper of Al-Qadisiyah, Castells, who has kept his goal clean 7 times from 20 matches, in a race that reflects the strength of the goalkeepers and their significant impact on their teams' results.