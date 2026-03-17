يتصدر حارس الأهلي السنغالي إدوارد ميندي قائمة حراس مرمى دوري روشن السعودي هذا الموسم، في ظل منافسة قوية على صدارة سباق الشباك النظيفة.


وتمكن ميندي من الحفاظ على شباكه نظيفة 11 مرة من أصل 19 مباراة، مؤكداً حضوره المميز مع الفريق.


وفي المركز الثاني، يواصل حارس النصر البرازيلي بينتو مطاردته، بعد تسجيله 10 شباك نظيفة من 13 مباراة، فيما جاء حارس الهلال المغربي ياسين بونو ثالثًا بـ9 شباك نظيفة من أصل 18 مواجهة.


ويظهر أيضًا في القائمة حارس الاتفاق السلوفيكي ماريك روداك بـ7 شباك نظيفة من 26 مباراة، وحارس القادسية البلجيكي كاستيلس الذي حافظ على شباكه 7 مرات من 20 مباراة، في سباق يعكس قوة الحراس وتأثيرهم الكبير على نتائج فرقهم.