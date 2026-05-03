أغلقت الهيئة السعودية للمياه 19 محطة تعبئة مياه غير نظامية في منطقة القصيم، ضمن حملاتها الرقابية المكثفة في مختلف مناطق المملكة؛ لعدم التزامها بمعايير جودة المياه المعتمدة، بما قد يؤثر على سلامة نوعية المياه وصلاحيتها للاستخدام.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن الحملة كشفت العديد من المخالفات، من أبرزها عدم التقيد بالاشتراطات النظامية والفنية لمحطات تعبئة المياه، وعدم ضمان مطابقة المياه للمواصفات القياسية المعتمدة، الأمر الذي استدعى اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية الفورية حفاظاً على جودة المياه وحمايةً للصحة العامة.

وشدّدت الهيئة على أن التزام المنشآت بمعايير جودة المياه وسلامة نوعيتها يُعد شرطاً أساسياً لضمان صلاحية المياه للاستخدام الآدمي.