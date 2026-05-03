The Saudi Water Authority has closed 19 illegal water filling stations in the Al-Qassim region as part of its intensive monitoring campaigns across various regions of the Kingdom, due to their non-compliance with the approved water quality standards, which may affect the safety and suitability of the water for use.

The Authority clarified that the campaign revealed numerous violations, the most notable of which were the failure to adhere to the regulatory and technical requirements for water filling stations and the lack of assurance that the water meets the approved standard specifications, which necessitated immediate legal actions to preserve water quality and protect public health.

The Authority emphasized that compliance by establishments with water quality standards and the safety of its type is a fundamental requirement to ensure the water's suitability for human use.