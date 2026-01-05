«129 يوماً» بالتمام والكمال كانت مدة صدارة نادي النصر لترتيب دوري روشن السعودي، وتحديداً منذ انطلاقة المسابقة للموسم الرياضي الجديد الحالي، إذ كانت أول مواجهة للزعيم أمام الرياض وكسب 2-0 أحرز الهدفين مالكوم ومتعب الحربي، فيما كسب جاره النصر التعاون بخماسية دون مقابل، ومنذ الجولة الأولى حتى 12 والأصفر متصدر للدوري إلى أن سقط الأخير في مواجهتي الاتفاق بالتعادل، وتلقى خسارته الأولى من الأهلي بثلاثية مقابل هدفين، واستغلت كتيبة المدير الفني الإيطالي السيد إنزاغي الفرصة برفقة نجوم الفريق والدعم الجماهيري والتحفيز الإداري من قبل مجلس الإدارة، ونجحوا في لملمة الفريق بهدوء وبحنكة وتربعوا على عرش الصدارة بجدارة واستحقاق بعد الفوز على ضمك بهدفين دون مقابل سلجهما نونيز وماركوس.


وبذلك يفقد النصر صدارة الدوري بعد التمسك بها لمدة 129 يوماً دون أن تهتز بتاتاً إلى أن فعلها الزعيم وعاد مجدداً لعاداته التي لا يقبل إلا بالتواجد في المركز الأول.


الخميس المقبل سيستضيف الهلال نظيره الحزم بالعاصمة الرياض، والقادسية سيحل ضيفاً على النصر في مرسول بارك ضمن الجولة 13.


أما جولة كسر العظم ستكون الـ14 كونها ستجمع قطبي العاصمة الهلال والنصر، التي ستكون يوم الإثنين 12 يناير على ملعب المملكة أرينا.