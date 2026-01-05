“129 days” in full and complete was the duration of Al-Nassr's lead in the Saudi Roshan League standings, specifically since the start of the competition for the current sports season. The first match for the leader was against Riyadh, which they won 2-0, with goals scored by Malcolm and Muteb Al-Harbi. Meanwhile, their neighbor Al-Nassr defeated Al-Taawoun with a score of five goals to none. From the first round until the 12th, the yellow team was at the top of the league until they stumbled in two matches against Al-Ettifaq, drawing one and suffering their first loss to Al-Ahli with a score of three goals to two. The team led by Italian coach Mr. Inzaghi took advantage of the opportunity, along with the stars of the team and the support from the fans and administrative motivation from the board of directors, successfully regrouping the team calmly and skillfully, and they rightfully claimed the top spot after defeating Damak with two goals to none scored by Nunez and Marcos.



Thus, Al-Nassr loses the league lead after holding on to it for 129 days without faltering until the leader took action and returned to its habits of only accepting to be in first place.



Next Thursday, Al-Hilal will host Al-Hazm in the capital Riyadh, while Al-Qadisiyah will visit Al-Nassr at Mrsool Park as part of round 13.



The decisive round will be the 14th, as it will bring together the capital's rivals, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, which will take place on Monday, January 12, at the Kingdom Arena.