حقق فريق نيوم فوزاً ثميناً على مضيفه الحزم بنتيجة 2-1، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما مساء اليوم (الأحد) ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي.
وسجّل هدفي نيوم كل من ألكسندر لاكازيت عند الدقيقة (59)، ولوتشيانو رودريغيز في الدقيقة (88)، فيما جاء هدف الحزم الوحيد عن طريق أمير سعيود من ركلة جزاء في الوقت بدل الضائع (95).
وشهد اللقاء إثارة وندية في النصف ساعة الأخيرة من عمر اللقاء، إذ استغل ألكسندر لاكازيت الكرة العائدة من حارس الحزم برونو فاريلا ليسكنها لاكازيت بقدمه في الشباك كهدف أول لفريق نيوم (د: 59)، وضاعف زميله لوتسيانو رودريغيز النتيجة بعد أن تلقى هدية من فاريلا ليسدد كرة قوية في الزاوية البعيدة عن الحارس كهدف ثانٍ لفريق نيوم (د: 88)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع تحصل الحزم على ركلة جزاء بعد عرقلة الحارس لويس ماكسميانو للمهاجم نواف الحبشي وتقدم أمير سعيود وسددها بنجاح (د: 90+5)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز نيوم بهدفين لهدف.
وبهذا الانتصار، عاد فريق نيوم إلى سكة الانتصارات بعد خسارته في الجولة الماضية أمام الاتحاد بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، ليعزز موقعه في جدول الترتيب.
في المقابل، تعثّر فريق الحزم بعد سلسلة نتائج إيجابية، حيث كان قد حقق الفوز في الجولة الماضية على الرياض بنتيجة 2-1، وسبقه تعادل سلبي أمام الفيحاء، وانتصار على الخلود بالنتيجة ذاتها، محافظاً خلالها على سجله دون خسارة بعد الهزيمة الثقيلة أمام الخليج برباعية مقابل هدف.
ورفع فوز نيوم رصيده إلى 20 نقطة في المركز السابع في جدول ترتيب دوري روشن السعودي، فيما تجمّد رصيد الحزم عند 13 نقطة.
The Neom team achieved a valuable victory over its host Al-Hazm with a score of 2-1, in the match that brought them together this evening (Sunday) as part of the thirteenth round of the Roshen Saudi League.
Neom's goals were scored by Alexandre Lacazette in the 59th minute and Luciano Rodriguez in the 88th minute, while Al-Hazm's only goal came from Amir Sayoud via a penalty in stoppage time (95).
The match witnessed excitement and competitiveness in the last half hour, as Alexandre Lacazette took advantage of a rebound from Al-Hazm's goalkeeper Bruno Varela to slot the ball into the net for Neom's first goal (59'), and his teammate Luciano Rodriguez doubled the score after receiving a gift from Varela, shooting a powerful ball into the far corner from the goalkeeper for Neom's second goal (88'). In stoppage time, Al-Hazm was awarded a penalty after goalkeeper Luis Maximiano fouled striker Nawaf Al-Habshi, and Amir Sayoud stepped up to successfully convert it (90+5'), ending the match with Neom winning by two goals to one.
With this victory, Neom returned to winning ways after losing in the previous round to Al-Ittihad by three goals to one, strengthening its position in the league standings.
On the other hand, Al-Hazm stumbled after a series of positive results, having won in the last round against Al-Riyadh with a score of 2-1, followed by a goalless draw against Al-Fayha, and a victory over Al-Khulood with the same score, maintaining its unbeaten record after a heavy defeat against Al-Khaleej by four goals to one.
Neom's victory raised its points tally to 20, placing it seventh in the Roshen Saudi League standings, while Al-Hazm's points remained at 13.