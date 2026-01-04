حقق فريق نيوم فوزاً ثميناً على مضيفه الحزم بنتيجة 2-1، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما مساء اليوم (الأحد) ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي.


وسجّل هدفي نيوم كل من ألكسندر لاكازيت عند الدقيقة (59)، ولوتشيانو رودريغيز في الدقيقة (88)، فيما جاء هدف الحزم الوحيد عن طريق أمير سعيود من ركلة جزاء في الوقت بدل الضائع (95).


وشهد اللقاء إثارة وندية في النصف ساعة الأخيرة من عمر اللقاء، إذ استغل ألكسندر لاكازيت الكرة العائدة من حارس الحزم برونو فاريلا ليسكنها لاكازيت بقدمه في الشباك كهدف أول لفريق نيوم (د: 59)، وضاعف زميله لوتسيانو رودريغيز النتيجة بعد أن تلقى هدية من فاريلا ليسدد كرة قوية في الزاوية البعيدة عن الحارس كهدف ثانٍ لفريق نيوم (د: 88)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع تحصل الحزم على ركلة جزاء بعد عرقلة الحارس لويس ماكسميانو للمهاجم نواف الحبشي وتقدم أمير سعيود وسددها بنجاح (د: 90+5)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز نيوم بهدفين لهدف.


وبهذا الانتصار، عاد فريق نيوم إلى سكة الانتصارات بعد خسارته في الجولة الماضية أمام الاتحاد بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، ليعزز موقعه في جدول الترتيب.


في المقابل، تعثّر فريق الحزم بعد سلسلة نتائج إيجابية، حيث كان قد حقق الفوز في الجولة الماضية على الرياض بنتيجة 2-1، وسبقه تعادل سلبي أمام الفيحاء، وانتصار على الخلود بالنتيجة ذاتها، محافظاً خلالها على سجله دون خسارة بعد الهزيمة الثقيلة أمام الخليج برباعية مقابل هدف.


ورفع فوز نيوم رصيده إلى 20 نقطة في المركز السابع في جدول ترتيب دوري روشن السعودي، فيما تجمّد رصيد الحزم عند 13 نقطة.