The management of Al-Khulood has confirmed that invitations have been sent to several global content creators, particularly from the United States and other countries, to attend and cover the upcoming match. This step aims to highlight the inspiring story that the club is experiencing this season and to convey the atmosphere of the event to a wider audience around the world.



This initiative is part of a strategy aimed at turning the match into an exceptional public and media event, reflecting the club's growing presence in the Saudi football scene and showcasing the significant support it receives from its fans in the Al-Qassim region. The management also seeks, through these efforts, to enhance the positive image of the club and to spotlight its ambitious journey, contributing to the expansion of its follower base and strengthening its presence in the sports and media arena.