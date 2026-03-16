أكدت إدارة الخلود توجيه دعوات لعدد من صناع المحتوى العالميين، خصوصا ًمن الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ودول أخرى، للحضور وتغطية المواجهة المرتقبة، في خطوة تستهدف إبراز القصة الملهمة التي يعيشها النادي هذا الموسم، ونقل أجواء الحدث إلى جمهور أوسع على مستوى العالم.


وتأتي هذه المبادرة ضمن إستراتيجية تهدف إلى تحويل المباراة إلى مناسبة جماهيرية وإعلامية استثنائية، تعكس الحضور المتنامي للنادي في المشهد الكروي السعودي، وتبرز الدعم الكبير الذي يحظى به من جماهيره في منطقة القصيم. كما تسعى الإدارة من خلال هذه التحركات إلى تعزيز الصورة الإيجابية للنادي وتسليط الضوء على مسيرته الطموحة، بما يسهم في توسيع قاعدة متابعيه وتعزيز حضوره على الساحة الرياضية والإعلامية.