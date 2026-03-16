American media revealed today (Monday) the activation of a direct communication channel between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.



The Axios website reported, citing an American official and a knowledgeable source, that a direct communication channel between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been reactivated in the past few days.



The American official and the knowledgeable source stated that Araghchi sent text messages to Witkoff focusing on ending the war.



It is unclear how substantive the exchanged messages between Araghchi and Witkoff are, but they are considered the first known direct communication between the two sides since the outbreak of the war more than two weeks ago, according to the site.



U.S. President Donald Trump had stated that he believes Iran wants to reach an agreement to end the war, adding that it is unclear who speaks on its behalf, saying: "We do not know its leaders."



He noted that the military campaign being waged by the United States against Iran has continued at full strength over the past few days, indicating that Washington has bombed more than 7,000 targets across Iran since the beginning of the war.



Earlier, the Axios news site reported that U.S. officials said the Trump administration is considering taking control of Iranian oil on Khark Island if the Strait of Hormuz does not open for navigation, explaining that implementing this step would require the presence of U.S. forces on the ground.



A White House official confirmed that Trump has not yet made a decision regarding this. According to the site, some officials believe that taking control of oil on Khark Island could represent a severe economic blow to Iran, as it is a major center for its oil exports.