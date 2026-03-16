⁠كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية اليوم (الإثنين) تفعيل قناة اتصال مباشرة بين المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف ووزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس»، ​⁠عن مسؤول ⁠أمريكي ومصدر مطلع، ​معاودة تفعيل ⁠قناة ​اتصال ​مباشرة ‌بين المبعوث الأمريكي ​ستيف ⁠ويتكوف ​ووزير ⁠الخارجية ‌الإيراني عباس عراقجي في ‌الأيام القليلة ​الماضية.


وقال المسؤول الأمريكي والمصدر المطلع إن عراقجي أرسل رسائل نصية إلى ويتكوف ركزت على إنهاء الحرب.


وليس من الواضح مدى جوهرية الرسائل المتبادلة بين عراقجي وويتكوف، لكنها تُعد أول تواصل مباشر معروف بين الطرفين منذ اندلاع الحرب قبل أكثر من أسبوعين، بحسب الموقع.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد قال إنه يعتقد أن إيران ترغب في التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب، مضيفاً أنه من غير الواضح من يتحدث باسمها، مضيفاً: «لا نعرف قادتها».


وأشار إلى أن ⁠الحملة العسكرية التي ⁠تشنها الولايات المتحدة على إيران ​استمرت بكامل قوتها خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية، مبيناً أن واشنطن ​قصفت منذ ‌بداية الحرب أكثر ​من 7000 هدف ​في ⁠جميع ‌أنحاء إيران.


وفي وقت سابق نقل موقع «أكسيوس» الإخباري الأمريكي عن مسؤولين أمريكيين أن إدارة الرئيس ترمب تدرس السيطرة على النفط الإيراني في جزيرة خارك إذا لم يفتح مضيق هرمز أمام الملاحة، موضحاً أن تنفيذ هذه الخطوة سيتطلب وجود قوات أمريكية على الأرض.


وأكد مسؤول في البيت الأبيض أن ترمب لم يتخذ قراراً بعد بشأنها. وبحسب الموقع فإن بعض المسؤولين يرون أن السيطرة على نفط جزيرة خارك قد تمثل ضربة اقتصادية قاسية لإيران؛ لأنها مركز رئيسي لتصدير نفطها.