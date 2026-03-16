ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية الكويتية اليوم (الإثنين) القبض على خلية إرهابية من حزب الله أثناء محاولتها زعزعة الأمن في البلاد وتجنيد أشخاص للانضمام إلى التنظيم الإرهابي.


ونقلت قناة الأخبار التابعة لتلفزيون دولة الكويت بيان وزارة الداخلية الكويتية «أن الأجهزة الأمنية المختصة تمكنت بعد عمليات رصد ومتابعة أمنية دقيقة ومكثفة من كشف وضبط جماعة إرهابية تنتمي لمنظمة (حزب الله) الإرهابي المحظور تستهدف زعزعة الأمن في البلاد وتجنيد أشخاص للانضمام إلى التنظيم الإرهابي».

أجهزة درون كانت بحوزة الخلية

أجهزة درون كانت بحوزة الخلية

وذكرت الوزارة في بيانها أن التحريات والتحقيقات الأمنية كشفت مخططاً تخريبياً منظماً تقف وراءه عناصر هذه الجماعة الإرهابية وتضم 14 مواطناً و2 من الجنسية اللبنانية يستهدف المساس بسيادة البلاد وزعزعة استقرارها والسعي إلى نشر الفوضى والإخلال بالنظام العام بما يشكل تهديداً مباشراً للأمن الوطني ويعرض سلامة المواطنين والمقيمين ومقدرات الدولة للخطر.

بقية لاصور للخلية الإرهابية

بقية لاصور للخلية الإرهابية

وأوضحت أنه تم العثور على عدد من المضبوطات بحوزة التنظيم الإرهابي بعد أخذ الإذن القانوني اللازم من النيابة العامة تمثلت بعدد من الأسلحة النارية والذخائر وسلاح يستخدم للاغتيالات وأجهزة اتصالات مشفرة (مورس) وطائرات درون وأعلام وصور خاصة بمنظمات إرهابية وخرائط ومواد مخدرة ومبالغ مالية وأسلحة خاصة للتدريب.


وأشارت إلى أنه جار استكمال التحريات واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة بحقهم وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة حيث الاختصاص «فيما تواصل الجهات الأمنية جهودها لملاحقة كل من يثبت ارتباطه بمثل تلك الجماعات الإرهابية».

صور الخلية الإرهابية

صور الخلية الإرهابية

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أن أمن دولة الكويت وسيادتها خط أحمر لا يمكن المساس به وأن أي محاولة للتعاون مع جهات خارجية إرهابية وتأييدها والتعاطف معها ودعمها مالياً على حساب أمن الوطن ستواجه بإجراءات صارمة وحاسمة ولن يتم التهاون مع أي طرف يثبت تورطه في مثل هذه الأفعال التي تمس أمن البلاد واستقرارها.