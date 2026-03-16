ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية الكويتية اليوم (الإثنين) القبض على خلية إرهابية من حزب الله أثناء محاولتها زعزعة الأمن في البلاد وتجنيد أشخاص للانضمام إلى التنظيم الإرهابي.
ونقلت قناة الأخبار التابعة لتلفزيون دولة الكويت بيان وزارة الداخلية الكويتية «أن الأجهزة الأمنية المختصة تمكنت بعد عمليات رصد ومتابعة أمنية دقيقة ومكثفة من كشف وضبط جماعة إرهابية تنتمي لمنظمة (حزب الله) الإرهابي المحظور تستهدف زعزعة الأمن في البلاد وتجنيد أشخاص للانضمام إلى التنظيم الإرهابي».
أجهزة درون كانت بحوزة الخلية
وذكرت الوزارة في بيانها أن التحريات والتحقيقات الأمنية كشفت مخططاً تخريبياً منظماً تقف وراءه عناصر هذه الجماعة الإرهابية وتضم 14 مواطناً و2 من الجنسية اللبنانية يستهدف المساس بسيادة البلاد وزعزعة استقرارها والسعي إلى نشر الفوضى والإخلال بالنظام العام بما يشكل تهديداً مباشراً للأمن الوطني ويعرض سلامة المواطنين والمقيمين ومقدرات الدولة للخطر.
بقية لاصور للخلية الإرهابية
وأوضحت أنه تم العثور على عدد من المضبوطات بحوزة التنظيم الإرهابي بعد أخذ الإذن القانوني اللازم من النيابة العامة تمثلت بعدد من الأسلحة النارية والذخائر وسلاح يستخدم للاغتيالات وأجهزة اتصالات مشفرة (مورس) وطائرات درون وأعلام وصور خاصة بمنظمات إرهابية وخرائط ومواد مخدرة ومبالغ مالية وأسلحة خاصة للتدريب.
وأشارت إلى أنه جار استكمال التحريات واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة بحقهم وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة حيث الاختصاص «فيما تواصل الجهات الأمنية جهودها لملاحقة كل من يثبت ارتباطه بمثل تلك الجماعات الإرهابية».
صور الخلية الإرهابية
وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أن أمن دولة الكويت وسيادتها خط أحمر لا يمكن المساس به وأن أي محاولة للتعاون مع جهات خارجية إرهابية وتأييدها والتعاطف معها ودعمها مالياً على حساب أمن الوطن ستواجه بإجراءات صارمة وحاسمة ولن يتم التهاون مع أي طرف يثبت تورطه في مثل هذه الأفعال التي تمس أمن البلاد واستقرارها.
The Kuwaiti security forces arrested a terrorist cell from Hezbollah today (Monday) while it was attempting to undermine security in the country and recruit individuals to join the terrorist organization.
The news channel affiliated with the State of Kuwait reported the Ministry of Interior's statement, which said, "The specialized security forces were able, after precise and intensive monitoring and security operations, to uncover and apprehend a terrorist group belonging to the banned organization (Hezbollah) that aims to undermine security in the country and recruit individuals to join the terrorist organization."
أجهزة درون كانت بحوزة الخلية
The ministry stated in its announcement that investigations and security inquiries revealed an organized sabotage plan orchestrated by elements of this terrorist group, which includes 14 citizens and 2 individuals of Lebanese nationality, targeting the sovereignty of the country, destabilizing it, and seeking to spread chaos and disrupt public order, posing a direct threat to national security and endangering the safety of citizens and residents as well as the state's resources.
بقية لاصور للخلية الإرهابية
It clarified that a number of items were found in the possession of the terrorist organization after obtaining the necessary legal permission from the public prosecution, including several firearms and ammunition, a weapon used for assassinations, encrypted communication devices (MORSE), drones, flags and images related to terrorist organizations, maps, narcotic substances, cash amounts, and weapons specifically for training.
It indicated that investigations are ongoing and necessary measures are being taken against them, and they will be referred to the public prosecution where jurisdiction lies, "while the security authorities continue their efforts to pursue anyone proven to be linked to such terrorist groups."
صور الخلية الإرهابية
The Ministry of Interior affirmed that the security and sovereignty of the State of Kuwait is a red line that cannot be crossed, and that any attempt to cooperate with foreign terrorist entities, support them, sympathize with them, and provide them with financial assistance at the expense of national security will face strict and decisive measures, and there will be no leniency with any party proven to be involved in such acts that threaten the security and stability of the country.