The Kuwaiti security forces arrested a terrorist cell from Hezbollah today (Monday) while it was attempting to undermine security in the country and recruit individuals to join the terrorist organization.



The news channel affiliated with the State of Kuwait reported the Ministry of Interior's statement, which said, "The specialized security forces were able, after precise and intensive monitoring and security operations, to uncover and apprehend a terrorist group belonging to the banned organization (Hezbollah) that aims to undermine security in the country and recruit individuals to join the terrorist organization."

أجهزة درون كانت بحوزة الخلية

The ministry stated in its announcement that investigations and security inquiries revealed an organized sabotage plan orchestrated by elements of this terrorist group, which includes 14 citizens and 2 individuals of Lebanese nationality, targeting the sovereignty of the country, destabilizing it, and seeking to spread chaos and disrupt public order, posing a direct threat to national security and endangering the safety of citizens and residents as well as the state's resources.

بقية لاصور للخلية الإرهابية

It clarified that a number of items were found in the possession of the terrorist organization after obtaining the necessary legal permission from the public prosecution, including several firearms and ammunition, a weapon used for assassinations, encrypted communication devices (MORSE), drones, flags and images related to terrorist organizations, maps, narcotic substances, cash amounts, and weapons specifically for training.



It indicated that investigations are ongoing and necessary measures are being taken against them, and they will be referred to the public prosecution where jurisdiction lies, "while the security authorities continue their efforts to pursue anyone proven to be linked to such terrorist groups."

صور الخلية الإرهابية

The Ministry of Interior affirmed that the security and sovereignty of the State of Kuwait is a red line that cannot be crossed, and that any attempt to cooperate with foreign terrorist entities, support them, sympathize with them, and provide them with financial assistance at the expense of national security will face strict and decisive measures, and there will be no leniency with any party proven to be involved in such acts that threaten the security and stability of the country.