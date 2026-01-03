تغلّب فريق الأهلي على ضيفه النصر بـ3 أهداف مقابل هدفين، في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات قمة الجولة الثالثة عشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (روشن السعودي).


وافتتح أصحاب الأرض التسجيل مبكراً عن طريق اللاعب إيفان توني عند الدقيقة (7)، قبل أن يعود اللاعب ذاته ويعزز التقدم بإضافة الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة (20)، في حين نجح فريق النصر في تقليص الفارق عند الدقيقة (31) عبر لاعبه عبدالإله العمري، الذي عاد مجدداً ليحرز هدف التعادل عند الدقيقة (44)، لينتهي الشوط الأول بالتعادل الإيجابي بهدفين لكل فريق.


وفي الشوط الثاني، تمكّن الأهلي من استعادة تقدمه مرة أخرى، بعدما سجل لاعبه ميريح ديميرال الهدف الثالث عند الدقيقة (55)، ليحسم اللقاء لصالح فريقه.


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع الأهلي رصيده إلى (25) نقطة في المركز الرابع، وتجمّد رصيد النصر عند (31) نقطة بصدارة الترتيب مؤقتاً.