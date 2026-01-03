The Al-Ahli team overcame their guest Al-Nassr with a score of 3 goals to 2, in the match that took place today at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the top match of the thirteenth round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen Saudi).



The home team opened the scoring early through player Ivan Toney in the 7th minute, before the same player returned to extend the lead by adding the second goal in the 20th minute. Meanwhile, Al-Nassr managed to reduce the deficit in the 31st minute through their player Abdulilah Al-Amri, who again scored to equalize in the 44th minute, ending the first half in a 2-2 draw.



In the second half, Al-Ahli was able to regain their lead once again, as their player Merih Demiral scored the third goal in the 55th minute, securing the victory for his team.



With this result, Al-Ahli raised their tally to 25 points in fourth place, while Al-Nassr's points remained at 31, temporarily keeping them at the top of the standings.