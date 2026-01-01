أعلن مدرب المنتخب السعودي تحت 23 عاماً لكرة القدم الإيطالي لويجي دي بياجو، قائمة الأخضر المشاركة في بطولة كأس آسيا 2026، التي تستضيف منافساتها مدينتا الرياض وجدة خلال شهر يناير الجاري.


وتضم قائمة الأخضر 23 لاعباً، هم: حامد يوسف، وتركي بالجوش، ومهند اليحيى، ومحمد عبدالرحمن، وعواد دهل، وسليمان هزازي، ومحمد الدوسري، وخالد العسيري، وعبدالرحمن العبيد، ومحمد برناوي، وسالم النجدي، وياسين الزبيدي، وعبدالملك الجابر، ومصعب الجوير، وفارس الغامدي، وفيصل الصبياني، وراكان الغامدي، وهمام الهمامي، وعبدالعزيز العليوة، وعبدالرحمن سفياني، وماجد عبدالله، وثامر الخيبري، وعبدالله رديف.


من جهتها قدمت إدارة المنتخبات شُكرها للأندية على تعاونها وتجاوبها بالسماح للاعبيها بالانضمام للمنتخب تحت 23 عاماً في البطولة التي تستضيفها المملكة للمرة الأولى منذ انطلاقها وتقام خارج أيام FIFA الرسمية، مثمّنةً التعاون الدائم للأندية مع المنتخبات في جميع الاستحقاقات القارية والدولية، الأمر الذي يعكس روح التعاون والدعم المستمر للمنتخبات السعودية من قبل الأندية لتحقيق المنجزات الرياضية.


يُذكر أن المنتخب السعودي تحت 23 عاماً يأتي في المجموعة الأولى بجانب منتخبات فيتنام، الأردن، وقيرغيزستان.