The coach of the Saudi national under-23 football team, Italian Luigi Di Biagio, announced the list of players representing the Green in the 2026 AFC Asian Cup, which will be hosted by the cities of Riyadh and Jeddah during this January.



The Green's squad includes 23 players: Hamid Youssef, Turki Baljosh, Muhannad Al-Yahya, Mohammed Abdulrahman, Awad Dahl, Suleiman Hazzazi, Mohammed Al-Dosari, Khalid Al-Asiri, Abdulrahman Al-Obaid, Mohammed Barnawi, Salem Al-Najdi, Yassin Al-Zubaidi, Abdulmalik Al-Jaber, Musab Al-Juwair, Fares Al-Ghamdi, Faisal Al-Sabiani, Rakan Al-Ghamdi, Hamam Al-Hamami, Abdulaziz Al-Aliwah, Abdulrahman Sufiani, Majed Abdullah, Thamer Al-Khaibari, and Abdullah Radeef.



For its part, the national teams administration expressed its gratitude to the clubs for their cooperation and responsiveness in allowing their players to join the under-23 national team for the tournament, which is being hosted by the Kingdom for the first time since its inception and takes place outside of official FIFA days. They appreciated the ongoing cooperation of the clubs with the national teams in all continental and international competitions, reflecting the spirit of collaboration and continuous support for Saudi teams by the clubs to achieve sports accomplishments.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi under-23 team is in Group A alongside the teams of Vietnam, Jordan, and Kyrgyzstan.