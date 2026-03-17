صنّفت ألبانيا الحرس الثوري الإيراني «منظمة إرهابية» وإيران «دولة راعية للإرهاب». وتبنى البرلمان الألباني، اليوم(الثلاثاء)، في اليوم الثامن عشر من الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، هذا القرار.
وجاء في نصّ القرار أن «البرلمان الألباني يعلن جمهورية إيران دولة راعية للإرهاب ودولة تلجأ إلى سبل إرهابية لبلوغ أهداف سياستها الخارجية».
وندّدت ألبانيا في قرارها بالهجمات السيبرانية التي طالت مؤسساتها، خصوصا هجوم في 2022 دفع تيرانا إلى قطع علاقاتها بطهران.
وفي مطلع شهر مارس، أعلنت مجموعة إيرانية لقراصنة المعلوماتية عن شنّ هجوم استهدف خدمات الدردشة في أوساط أعضاء البرلمان.
وتضمّ ألبانيا عددا كبيرا من أعضاء منظمة مجاهدي خلق الإيرانية التي تصنّفها طهران «إرهابية»، ما يجعل تيرانا هدفا لقراصنة المعلوماتية المقرّبين من دوائر الحكم في إيران.
وتصنّف الولايات المتحدة الحرس الثوري الإيراني في عداد «المنظمات الإرهابية». وحذا الاتحاد الأوروبي حذوها في يناير الماضي في أعقاب القمع الدموي للاحتجاجات التي هزّت الجمهورية الإسلامية.
وكشفت برقية داخلية لوزارة الخارجية الأمريكية موقعة من وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو صدور تعليمات للبعثات الدبلوماسية والقنصلية بضرورة حث الحلفاء على تصنيف الحرس الثوري الإيراني وجماعة حزب الله اللبنانية «منظمتين إرهابيتين».
وبحسب الوثيقة المؤرخة في 16 مارس الجاري، فإن واشنطن حددت موعدا أقصاه 20 مارس لإيصال هذه الرسائل إلى المسؤولين في الحكومات الأجنبية على أعلى المستويات.
وتأتي هذه التحركات في إطار إستراتيجية إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لتضييق الخناق على الأذرع العسكرية لإيران، حيث شددت البرقية على ضرورة أن تتم جهود إدراج الحرس الثوري الإيراني وحزب الله على «القوائم السوداء» بالتنسيق الوثيق مع الدبلوماسيين الإسرائيليين.
Albania has classified the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a "terrorist organization" and Iran as a "state sponsor of terrorism." The Albanian parliament adopted this decision today (Tuesday), on the eighteenth day of the war in the Middle East.
The text of the decision states that "the Albanian parliament declares the Islamic Republic of Iran a state sponsor of terrorism and a state that resorts to terrorist means to achieve its foreign policy goals."
Albania condemned in its decision the cyberattacks that targeted its institutions, particularly a 2022 attack that led Tirana to sever its relations with Tehran.
In early March, an Iranian hacking group announced the launch of an attack targeting chat services among members of parliament.
Albania hosts a large number of members of the Iranian Mojahedin-e Khalq organization, which Tehran classifies as "terrorist," making Tirana a target for hackers close to the ruling circles in Iran.
The United States classifies the Iranian Revolutionary Guard among "terrorist organizations." The European Union followed suit last January following the bloody crackdown on protests that shook the Islamic Republic.
An internal cable from the U.S. State Department, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, revealed instructions for diplomatic and consular missions to urge allies to classify the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and the Lebanese Hezbollah group as "terrorist organizations."
According to the document dated March 16, Washington set a deadline of March 20 to convey these messages to officials in foreign governments at the highest levels.
These moves come as part of President Donald Trump's administration's strategy to tighten the noose on Iran's military arms, emphasizing in the cable the need for efforts to list the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah on the "blacklists" to be closely coordinated with Israeli diplomats.