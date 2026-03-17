صنّفت ألبانيا الحرس الثوري الإيراني «منظمة إرهابية» وإيران «دولة راعية للإرهاب». وتبنى البرلمان الألباني، اليوم(الثلاثاء)، في اليوم الثامن عشر من الحرب في الشرق الأوسط، هذا القرار.


وجاء في نصّ القرار أن «البرلمان الألباني يعلن جمهورية إيران دولة راعية للإرهاب ودولة تلجأ إلى سبل إرهابية لبلوغ أهداف سياستها الخارجية».


وندّدت ألبانيا في قرارها بالهجمات السيبرانية التي طالت مؤسساتها، خصوصا هجوم في 2022 دفع تيرانا إلى قطع علاقاتها بطهران.


وفي مطلع شهر مارس، أعلنت مجموعة إيرانية لقراصنة المعلوماتية عن شنّ هجوم استهدف خدمات الدردشة في أوساط أعضاء البرلمان.


وتضمّ ألبانيا عددا كبيرا من أعضاء منظمة مجاهدي خلق الإيرانية التي تصنّفها طهران «إرهابية»، ما يجعل تيرانا هدفا لقراصنة المعلوماتية المقرّبين من دوائر الحكم في إيران.


وتصنّف الولايات المتحدة الحرس الثوري الإيراني في عداد «المنظمات الإرهابية». وحذا الاتحاد الأوروبي حذوها في يناير الماضي في أعقاب القمع الدموي للاحتجاجات التي هزّت الجمهورية الإسلامية.


وكشفت برقية داخلية لوزارة الخارجية الأمريكية موقعة من وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو صدور تعليمات للبعثات الدبلوماسية والقنصلية بضرورة حث الحلفاء على تصنيف الحرس الثوري الإيراني وجماعة حزب الله اللبنانية «منظمتين إرهابيتين».


وبحسب الوثيقة المؤرخة في 16 مارس الجاري، فإن واشنطن حددت موعدا أقصاه 20 مارس لإيصال هذه الرسائل إلى المسؤولين في الحكومات الأجنبية على أعلى المستويات.


وتأتي هذه التحركات في إطار إستراتيجية إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لتضييق الخناق على الأذرع العسكرية لإيران، حيث شددت البرقية على ضرورة أن تتم جهود إدراج الحرس الثوري الإيراني وحزب الله على «القوائم السوداء» بالتنسيق الوثيق مع الدبلوماسيين الإسرائيليين.