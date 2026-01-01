عندما تشاهد هدفاً اتحادياً من أقدام «النمور» لا بد أن تنظر إلى من قام بالمساهمة التهديفية والذي يكون خلفها النجم الهولندي ستيفن بيرجوين الذي له بصمة واضحة وعريضة مع العميد.


فمن خلال مواجهة نيوم والاتحاد ضمن الجولة 12 من دوري روشن السعودي، نجح في صناعة هدفين خلال اللقاء بين الناديين، وليست المرة الأولى ولا الثانية بل الثالثة للدبابة الهولندية هذا الموسم من خلال جمعه للتسجيل والصناعة في آنٍ واحد خلال لقائي الأخدود والفتح.


فمن خلال الموسم الماضي كررها النجم الهولندي، إذ صنع هدفين أمام الوحدة، وسجل وصنع أمام الاتفاق، وكرر الأمر ذاته أمام الرائد والشباب، إضافة إلى تسجيله هدفين أمام الخلود والهلال.