When you watch a goal from the "Tigers," you must look at who contributed to the scoring, which is none other than the Dutch star Steven Bergwijn, who has a clear and significant impact with the club.



In the match between Neom and Ittihad during the 12th round of the Roshan Saudi League, he succeeded in creating two goals during the encounter between the two clubs. This is not the first or second time, but the third for the Dutch tank this season, as he has combined scoring and assisting in the same match during the encounters with Al-Akhidood and Al-Fateh.



Last season, the Dutch star repeated this feat, as he assisted two goals against Al-Wahda, scored and assisted against Al-Ettifaq, and did the same against Al-Raed and Al-Shabab, in addition to scoring two goals against Al-Khulood and Al-Hilal.