حقق أرسنال انتصاراً عريضاً على ضيفه أستون فيلا بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ19 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).

أرسنال يُمطر شباك أستون فيلا برباعية في «البريميرليغ»

أهداف المباراة

انتظر أرسنال حتى الدقيقة 48 لافتتاح التسجيل عن طريق غابرييل دوس سانتوس، قبل أن يعزّز مارتن زوبيميندي تقدم «المدفعجية» بعد أربع دقائق فقط.

وواصل صاحب الأرض سيطرته على مجريات اللقاء، مسجلاً الهدفين الثالث والرابع عبر لياندرو تروسار وغابرييل جيسوس في الدقيقتين 69 و78.

في المقابل، أحرز أولي واتكينز هدف أستون فيلا الوحيد في الدقيقة 90+4.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذا الفوز، رفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 45 نقطة في صدارة جدول الترتيب، بفارق 5 نقاط عن أقرب ملاحقيه مانشستر سيتي، صاحب المركز الثاني، الذي يواجه سندرلاند غداً (الخميس) ضمن منافسات الجولة ذاتها.

في المقابل، تجمّد رصيد أستون فيلا عند 39 نقطة في المركز الثالث، بعد تلقيه الهزيمة الرابعة هذا الموسم.