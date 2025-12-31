أرسنال يُمطر شباك أستون فيلا برباعية في «البريميرليغ»

حقق أرسنال انتصاراً عريضاً على ضيفه أستون فيلا بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ19 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).
أهداف المباراة
انتظر أرسنال حتى الدقيقة 48 لافتتاح التسجيل عن طريق غابرييل دوس سانتوس، قبل أن يعزّز مارتن زوبيميندي تقدم «المدفعجية» بعد أربع دقائق فقط.
وواصل صاحب الأرض سيطرته على مجريات اللقاء، مسجلاً الهدفين الثالث والرابع عبر لياندرو تروسار وغابرييل جيسوس في الدقيقتين 69 و78.
في المقابل، أحرز أولي واتكينز هدف أستون فيلا الوحيد في الدقيقة 90+4.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذا الفوز، رفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 45 نقطة في صدارة جدول الترتيب، بفارق 5 نقاط عن أقرب ملاحقيه مانشستر سيتي، صاحب المركز الثاني، الذي يواجه سندرلاند غداً (الخميس) ضمن منافسات الجولة ذاتها.
في المقابل، تجمّد رصيد أستون فيلا عند 39 نقطة في المركز الثالث، بعد تلقيه الهزيمة الرابعة هذا الموسم.
Arsenal achieved a resounding victory over their guest Aston Villa with a score of four goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Tuesday), as part of the 19th round of the English Premier League.
Match Goals
Arsenal waited until the 48th minute to open the scoring through Gabriel dos Santos, before Martin Zubimendi doubled the lead for the "Gunners" just four minutes later.
The home team continued to dominate the proceedings, scoring the third and fourth goals through Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus in the 69th and 78th minutes.
On the other hand, Ollie Watkins scored Aston Villa's only goal in the 90+4th minute.
Team Standings
With this victory, Arsenal raised their points total to 45 at the top of the standings, five points ahead of their nearest rivals Manchester City, who are in second place and will face Sunderland tomorrow (Thursday) in the same round.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa's points remain at 39 in third place, after suffering their fourth defeat this season.