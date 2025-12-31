أرسنال يُمطر شباك أستون فيلا برباعية في «البريميرليغ»

Arsenal achieved a resounding victory over their guest Aston Villa with a score of four goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Tuesday), as part of the 19th round of the English Premier League.

Match Goals

Arsenal waited until the 48th minute to open the scoring through Gabriel dos Santos, before Martin Zubimendi doubled the lead for the "Gunners" just four minutes later.

The home team continued to dominate the proceedings, scoring the third and fourth goals through Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus in the 69th and 78th minutes.

On the other hand, Ollie Watkins scored Aston Villa's only goal in the 90+4th minute.

Team Standings

With this victory, Arsenal raised their points total to 45 at the top of the standings, five points ahead of their nearest rivals Manchester City, who are in second place and will face Sunderland tomorrow (Thursday) in the same round.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa's points remain at 39 in third place, after suffering their fourth defeat this season.