أطلقت جمعية الوداد لرعاية الأيتام حملتها الرمضانية لهذا العام تحت شعار «بيدك تكمل فرحة يتيم»، وذلك تزامنًا مع حلول شهر رمضان المبارك تأكيدًا على رسالتها في تمكين الأطفال الأيتام من العيش في بيئة أسرية مستقرة عبر الاحتضان.

وأكد مدير الاتصال المؤسسي عبد الله بن عبد الرحمن النجار أن الحملة تأتي انطلاقًا من إيمان الجمعية بأن الفرحة لا تكتمل إلا بتكاتف المجتمع احتضانًا ودعمًا، وتطوعًا وهو ما يعكس الأثر الحقيقي للعطاء، حيث يتشارك الأطفال المحتضنون مع أسرهم أجواء رمضان من صلاة التراويح، وتجربة الصيام، وقراءة القرآن، في بيئة تغمرهم بالحب والرعاية وهذا ما تسعى إليه الجمعية منذ تأسيسها، وهو أن يعيش الأيتام لحظات إنسانية صادقة تعبر عن التحول العميق الذي تصنعه مساهمات الداعمين في حياة هؤلاء الأطفال.
وأضاف عبد الله النجار أن الحملة تستهدف الظهور عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ووسائل الإعلام المختلفة، إضافةً إلى المراكز التجارية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، ومشاركة الجهات المجتمعية والمؤثرين المهتمين بشؤون الطفل والأسرة، لضمان وصول رسالة الحملة إلى أكبر شريحة ممكنة، وتعزيز وعي المجتمع بأهمية الاحتضان.

وأوضح عبد الله النجار أن صدقة اليتيم لا تنفق في وقتها بل تُستثمر في بناء اليتيم بدءًا من إجراءات الاحتضان مرورًا بالتأهيل النفسي والتربوي، وصولًا إلى تمكين الطفل ليكون فردًا فاعلًا ومنتجًا في مجتمعه، وبهذا تتحول مساهمة المتبرع إلى أثر ممتد يصاحب اليتيم في مختلف مراحل حياته.

ودعا عبد الله النجار أفراد المجتمع وقطاع الأعمال والجهات المانحة إلى التفاعل مع الحملة والمساهمة في دعم برامج الاحتضان والتأهيل، مؤكدًأ أن أبواب العطاء مفتوحة عبر منصاتها الرقمية والرقم الموحد والمعارض التعريفية المتواجدة في جميع انحاء المملكة.