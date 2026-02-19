أطلقت جمعية الوداد لرعاية الأيتام حملتها الرمضانية لهذا العام تحت شعار «بيدك تكمل فرحة يتيم»، وذلك تزامنًا مع حلول شهر رمضان المبارك تأكيدًا على رسالتها في تمكين الأطفال الأيتام من العيش في بيئة أسرية مستقرة عبر الاحتضان.
وأكد مدير الاتصال المؤسسي عبد الله بن عبد الرحمن النجار أن الحملة تأتي انطلاقًا من إيمان الجمعية بأن الفرحة لا تكتمل إلا بتكاتف المجتمع احتضانًا ودعمًا، وتطوعًا وهو ما يعكس الأثر الحقيقي للعطاء، حيث يتشارك الأطفال المحتضنون مع أسرهم أجواء رمضان من صلاة التراويح، وتجربة الصيام، وقراءة القرآن، في بيئة تغمرهم بالحب والرعاية وهذا ما تسعى إليه الجمعية منذ تأسيسها، وهو أن يعيش الأيتام لحظات إنسانية صادقة تعبر عن التحول العميق الذي تصنعه مساهمات الداعمين في حياة هؤلاء الأطفال.
مدير الاتصال المؤسسي عبد الله بن عبد الرحمن النجار
وأضاف عبد الله النجار أن الحملة تستهدف الظهور عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ووسائل الإعلام المختلفة، إضافةً إلى المراكز التجارية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، ومشاركة الجهات المجتمعية والمؤثرين المهتمين بشؤون الطفل والأسرة، لضمان وصول رسالة الحملة إلى أكبر شريحة ممكنة، وتعزيز وعي المجتمع بأهمية الاحتضان.
وأوضح عبد الله النجار أن صدقة اليتيم لا تنفق في وقتها بل تُستثمر في بناء اليتيم بدءًا من إجراءات الاحتضان مرورًا بالتأهيل النفسي والتربوي، وصولًا إلى تمكين الطفل ليكون فردًا فاعلًا ومنتجًا في مجتمعه، وبهذا تتحول مساهمة المتبرع إلى أثر ممتد يصاحب اليتيم في مختلف مراحل حياته.
ودعا عبد الله النجار أفراد المجتمع وقطاع الأعمال والجهات المانحة إلى التفاعل مع الحملة والمساهمة في دعم برامج الاحتضان والتأهيل، مؤكدًأ أن أبواب العطاء مفتوحة عبر منصاتها الرقمية والرقم الموحد والمعارض التعريفية المتواجدة في جميع انحاء المملكة.
The Widad Association for Orphan Care has launched its Ramadan campaign for this year under the slogan "In Your Hands, Complete the Joy of an Orphan," coinciding with the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan, reaffirming its message of empowering orphaned children to live in a stable family environment through fostering.
Corporate Communication Director Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman Al-Najjar confirmed that the campaign stems from the association's belief that joy is only complete when the community unites in support and volunteerism, reflecting the true impact of giving. Fostered children share the Ramadan atmosphere with their families through Taraweeh prayers, the experience of fasting, and reading the Quran, in an environment filled with love and care. This is what the association has been striving for since its establishment: for orphans to experience genuine human moments that reflect the profound transformation brought about by the contributions of donors in the lives of these children.
Abdullah Al-Najjar added that the campaign aims to appear across social media platforms and various media outlets, in addition to shopping centers in different regions of the Kingdom, and to engage community organizations and influencers interested in child and family affairs, to ensure that the campaign's message reaches the largest possible audience and to raise community awareness about the importance of fostering.
Abdullah Al-Najjar explained that the charity for orphans is not spent at the moment but is invested in building the orphan, starting from the fostering procedures, through psychological and educational rehabilitation, to empowering the child to become an active and productive member of society. In this way, the donor's contribution transforms into a lasting impact that accompanies the orphan throughout various stages of their life.
Abdullah Al-Najjar called on community members, the business sector, and donor organizations to engage with the campaign and contribute to supporting fostering and rehabilitation programs, affirming that the doors of giving are open through its digital platforms, the unified number, and the informational exhibitions present throughout the Kingdom.