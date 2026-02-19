The Widad Association for Orphan Care has launched its Ramadan campaign for this year under the slogan "In Your Hands, Complete the Joy of an Orphan," coinciding with the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan, reaffirming its message of empowering orphaned children to live in a stable family environment through fostering.

Corporate Communication Director Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman Al-Najjar confirmed that the campaign stems from the association's belief that joy is only complete when the community unites in support and volunteerism, reflecting the true impact of giving. Fostered children share the Ramadan atmosphere with their families through Taraweeh prayers, the experience of fasting, and reading the Quran, in an environment filled with love and care. This is what the association has been striving for since its establishment: for orphans to experience genuine human moments that reflect the profound transformation brought about by the contributions of donors in the lives of these children.



مدير الاتصال المؤسسي عبد الله بن عبد الرحمن النجار

Abdullah Al-Najjar added that the campaign aims to appear across social media platforms and various media outlets, in addition to shopping centers in different regions of the Kingdom, and to engage community organizations and influencers interested in child and family affairs, to ensure that the campaign's message reaches the largest possible audience and to raise community awareness about the importance of fostering.

Abdullah Al-Najjar explained that the charity for orphans is not spent at the moment but is invested in building the orphan, starting from the fostering procedures, through psychological and educational rehabilitation, to empowering the child to become an active and productive member of society. In this way, the donor's contribution transforms into a lasting impact that accompanies the orphan throughout various stages of their life.

Abdullah Al-Najjar called on community members, the business sector, and donor organizations to engage with the campaign and contribute to supporting fostering and rehabilitation programs, affirming that the doors of giving are open through its digital platforms, the unified number, and the informational exhibitions present throughout the Kingdom.