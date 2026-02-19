كشفت قراءة «عكاظ» الرقمية لمواقيت الفجر والمغرب في مدن المملكة، وفق تقويم أم القرى، عن تفاوت زمني محدود في عدد ساعات الصيام بين المناطق، تحكمه خطوط العرض من الجنوب إلى الشمال ضمن نطاق متقارب على مستوى البلاد.

وتصدّرت جازان قائمة المدن بأطول مدة صيام بلغت 12 ساعة و55 دقيقة، تبدأ عند 5:19 فجرًا وتنتهي عند 6:14 مساءً، مسجلةً أعلى زمن صيام بين المدن المدرجة. وجاءت بعدها نجران بـ 12 ساعة و54 دقيقة، ثم أبها بـ 12 ساعة و53 دقيقة، فيما سجّلت الباحة 12 ساعة و51 دقيقة.

وفي مدن الوسط، حافظت الأرقام على تقاربها؛ إذ بلغ وقت الصيام في الرياض 12 ساعة و45 دقيقة، وفي القصيم (بريدة) 12 ساعة و43 دقيقة، وحائل 12 ساعة و41 دقيقة، بينما سجّلت الدمام 12 ساعة و42 دقيقة.

أما في الغرب، فجاءت مكة بـ 12 ساعة و49 دقيقة، والمدينة بـ 12 ساعة و45 دقيقة، ضمن نطاق زمني متوازن.

وفي الشمال، تراجعت المدة نسبيًا؛ حيث سجّلت تبوك 12 ساعة و40 دقيقة، وسكاكا 12 ساعة و38 دقيقة، لتأتي عرعر في أدنى القائمة بـ 12 ساعة و37 دقيقة، من 5:30 فجرًا حتى 6:07 مساءً.

وتؤكد هذه المعطيات أن الجغرافيا داخل المملكة تعيد توزيع دقائق الصيام بين المدن، مع بقاء الفوارق ضمن نطاق محدود عبر امتداد الخارطة.