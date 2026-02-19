The digital reading of "Okaz" for the times of Fajr and Maghrib in the cities of the Kingdom, according to the Umm al-Qura calendar, revealed a limited time variation in the number of fasting hours between regions, governed by latitude from south to north within a closely related range across the country.

Jazan topped the list of cities with the longest fasting duration of 12 hours and 55 minutes, starting at 5:19 AM and ending at 6:14 PM, recording the highest fasting time among the listed cities. Following it was Najran with 12 hours and 54 minutes, then Abha with 12 hours and 53 minutes, while Al-Baha recorded 12 hours and 51 minutes.

In the central cities, the figures remained close; the fasting time in Riyadh was 12 hours and 45 minutes, in Qassim (Buraidah) it was 12 hours and 43 minutes, and in Hail it was 12 hours and 41 minutes, while Dammam recorded 12 hours and 42 minutes.

In the west, Mecca had 12 hours and 49 minutes, and Medina had 12 hours and 45 minutes, within a balanced time range.

In the north, the duration decreased relatively; Tabuk recorded 12 hours and 40 minutes, Sakaka 12 hours and 38 minutes, with Arar at the bottom of the list with 12 hours and 37 minutes, from 5:30 AM to 6:07 PM.

These data confirm that geography within the Kingdom redistributes fasting minutes between cities, with differences remaining within a limited range across the map.