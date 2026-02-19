في إطار تبادل الرسائل الخطية بين وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير خارجية روسيا الاتحادية سيرجي لافروف، المتضمنة تهنئة الجانبين بمناسبة الاحتفاء بمرور (100) عام على إقامة العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين الصديقين، تسلّم -نيابةً عن وزير الخارجية- نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، رسالةً خطيةً، من وزير خارجية روسيا الاتحادية، وذلك خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، سفير روسيا الاتحادية لدى المملكة سيرجي كوزلوف.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال تبادلُ التهنئة بمناسبة مرور (100) عام على إقامة العلاقات، واستعراضُ عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.