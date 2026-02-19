في إطار تبادل الرسائل الخطية بين وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير خارجية روسيا الاتحادية سيرجي لافروف، المتضمنة تهنئة الجانبين بمناسبة الاحتفاء بمرور (100) عام على إقامة العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين الصديقين، تسلّم -نيابةً عن وزير الخارجية- نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، رسالةً خطيةً، من وزير خارجية روسيا الاتحادية، وذلك خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، سفير روسيا الاتحادية لدى المملكة سيرجي كوزلوف.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال تبادلُ التهنئة بمناسبة مرور (100) عام على إقامة العلاقات، واستعراضُ عددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
As part of the exchange of written messages between Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, which included congratulations from both sides on the occasion of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries, the Deputy Foreign Minister, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received - on behalf of the Foreign Minister - a written message from the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation during his meeting today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom, Sergey Kuzlov.
During the reception, congratulations were exchanged on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of relations, and a number of topics of mutual interest were reviewed.