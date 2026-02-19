As part of the exchange of written messages between Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, which included congratulations from both sides on the occasion of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries, the Deputy Foreign Minister, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, received - on behalf of the Foreign Minister - a written message from the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation during his meeting today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom, Sergey Kuzlov.

During the reception, congratulations were exchanged on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of relations, and a number of topics of mutual interest were reviewed.