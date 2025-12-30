كرر نادي ريفر بليت الأرجنتيني تفوقه على مستوى الحضور الجماهيري عالمياً للعام الثالث على التوالي، بأعلى معدل حضور في مبارياته بلغ (85,018 مشجعاً) للمباراة الواحدة.


وتفوق ريفر بليت على أندية أوروبية كبرى، مثل بوروسيا دورتموند الذي بلغ معدل حضور جماهيره (81,365 مشجعاً)، وبايرن ميونخ (75,000 مشجع).


وجاء ريال مدريد الإسباني في المركز الرابع بمتوسط حضور بلغ (73,658 مشجعاً).


وتبلغ سعة إستاد المونيمنتال الشهير الخاص بريفر بليت (85,018 مشجعاً) بعد أعمال التجديد التي حدثت الأشهر الماضية، التي أصبح على إثرها أكبر ملاعب أمريكا الجنوبية من حيث السعة، ويستضيف الأحداث الرياضية الكبرى والفعاليات الموسيقية.


ورغم هذا التفوق الجماهيري الكبير، فإن ذلك لم ينعكس على ما يقدمه الفريق في أرض الملعب، إذ إن فريق المدرب مارسيليو جاياردو لم يحقق أي بطولة هذا العام، رغم استمرار الزخم الجماهيري.


وتخطط إدارة ريفر بليت لمزيد من التطوير على الملعب، بحيث يتم عمل سقف كامل، إضافة إلى زيادة السعة لتصل إلى (100 ألف مشجع)، وكل ذلك في الوقت الذي يستمر الفريق بخوض مبارياته على الملعب نفسه دون توقف.