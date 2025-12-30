The Argentine club River Plate has repeated its global dominance in attendance for the third consecutive year, with the highest average attendance at its matches reaching (85,018 fans) per game.



River Plate surpassed major European clubs, such as Borussia Dortmund, which had an average attendance of (81,365 fans), and Bayern Munich (75,000 fans).



Spanish club Real Madrid came in fourth place with an average attendance of (73,658 fans).



The capacity of the famous Monumental Stadium belonging to River Plate is (85,018 fans) following renovation work that took place in recent months, making it the largest stadium in South America in terms of capacity, hosting major sporting events and musical performances.



Despite this significant fan support, it has not reflected in the team's performance on the field, as coach Marcelo Gallardo's team has not won any titles this year, despite the continued fan momentum.



The River Plate management plans further development of the stadium, aiming to create a full roof and increase the capacity to (100,000 fans), all while the team continues to play its matches at the same venue without interruption.