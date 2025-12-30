كرر نادي ريفر بليت الأرجنتيني تفوقه على مستوى الحضور الجماهيري عالمياً للعام الثالث على التوالي، بأعلى معدل حضور في مبارياته بلغ (85,018 مشجعاً) للمباراة الواحدة.
وتفوق ريفر بليت على أندية أوروبية كبرى، مثل بوروسيا دورتموند الذي بلغ معدل حضور جماهيره (81,365 مشجعاً)، وبايرن ميونخ (75,000 مشجع).
وجاء ريال مدريد الإسباني في المركز الرابع بمتوسط حضور بلغ (73,658 مشجعاً).
وتبلغ سعة إستاد المونيمنتال الشهير الخاص بريفر بليت (85,018 مشجعاً) بعد أعمال التجديد التي حدثت الأشهر الماضية، التي أصبح على إثرها أكبر ملاعب أمريكا الجنوبية من حيث السعة، ويستضيف الأحداث الرياضية الكبرى والفعاليات الموسيقية.
ورغم هذا التفوق الجماهيري الكبير، فإن ذلك لم ينعكس على ما يقدمه الفريق في أرض الملعب، إذ إن فريق المدرب مارسيليو جاياردو لم يحقق أي بطولة هذا العام، رغم استمرار الزخم الجماهيري.
وتخطط إدارة ريفر بليت لمزيد من التطوير على الملعب، بحيث يتم عمل سقف كامل، إضافة إلى زيادة السعة لتصل إلى (100 ألف مشجع)، وكل ذلك في الوقت الذي يستمر الفريق بخوض مبارياته على الملعب نفسه دون توقف.
The Argentine club River Plate has repeated its global dominance in attendance for the third consecutive year, with the highest average attendance at its matches reaching (85,018 fans) per game.
River Plate surpassed major European clubs, such as Borussia Dortmund, which had an average attendance of (81,365 fans), and Bayern Munich (75,000 fans).
Spanish club Real Madrid came in fourth place with an average attendance of (73,658 fans).
The capacity of the famous Monumental Stadium belonging to River Plate is (85,018 fans) following renovation work that took place in recent months, making it the largest stadium in South America in terms of capacity, hosting major sporting events and musical performances.
Despite this significant fan support, it has not reflected in the team's performance on the field, as coach Marcelo Gallardo's team has not won any titles this year, despite the continued fan momentum.
The River Plate management plans further development of the stadium, aiming to create a full roof and increase the capacity to (100,000 fans), all while the team continues to play its matches at the same venue without interruption.