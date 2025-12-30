The Saudi Swimming Federation today signed a memorandum of understanding with King Abdulaziz University; aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation in programs and initiatives between the two parties, at the university's headquarters in Jeddah.



The Saudi Federation was represented in signing the memorandum by Executive Director Dr. Ziad Abu Al-Hamael, while King Abdulaziz University was represented by Dean of Student Affairs Dr. Fouad Abu Luban.



The memorandum aims to exchange knowledge and experiences between the personnel of both parties in the fields of sports, administration, and education, and to organize and hold community sports championships that contribute to spreading the culture of water sports and enhancing its practice, in addition to organizing and providing training courses and joint workshops to develop technical and administrative staff.



The agreement also includes hosting local championships for men and women according to the approved standards, supporting research and scientific studies related to water sports through joint academic and research cooperation, as well as hosting training camps for Saudi national teams, which contributes to improving performance levels and preparation for various participations.