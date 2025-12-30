وقّع الاتحاد السعودي للسباحة اليوم مذكرة تفاهم مع جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز؛ بهدف تعزيز التعاون المشترك في البرامج والمبادرات بين الجانبين، في مقر الجامعة بمحافظة جدة.


مثّل الاتحاد السعودي في توقيع المذكرة المدير التنفيذي الدكتور زياد أبو الحمائل، فيما مثّل جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز عميد شؤون الطلاب الدكتور فؤاد أبو لبن.


وتهدف المذكرة إلى تبادل المعرفة والخبرات بين منسوبي الطرفين في المجالات الرياضية والإدارية والتعليمية، وتنظيم وإقامة بطولات رياضية مجتمعية تسهم في نشر ثقافة الألعاب المائية وتعزيز ممارستها، إضافةً إلى تنظيم وتقديم دورات تدريبية وورش عمل مشتركة لتطوير الكوادر الفنية والإدارية.


كما تتضمن الاتفاقية استضافة البطولات المحلية الخاصة بالرجال والسيدات وفق المعايير المعتمدة، ودعم الأبحاث والدراسات العلمية المتعلقة بالرياضات المائية من خلال التعاون الأكاديمي والبحثي المشترك، إلى جانب استضافة المعسكرات التدريبية للمنتخبات السعودية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الأداء والاستعداد للمشاركات المختلفة.