وقّع الاتحاد السعودي للسباحة اليوم مذكرة تفاهم مع جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز؛ بهدف تعزيز التعاون المشترك في البرامج والمبادرات بين الجانبين، في مقر الجامعة بمحافظة جدة.
مثّل الاتحاد السعودي في توقيع المذكرة المدير التنفيذي الدكتور زياد أبو الحمائل، فيما مثّل جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز عميد شؤون الطلاب الدكتور فؤاد أبو لبن.
وتهدف المذكرة إلى تبادل المعرفة والخبرات بين منسوبي الطرفين في المجالات الرياضية والإدارية والتعليمية، وتنظيم وإقامة بطولات رياضية مجتمعية تسهم في نشر ثقافة الألعاب المائية وتعزيز ممارستها، إضافةً إلى تنظيم وتقديم دورات تدريبية وورش عمل مشتركة لتطوير الكوادر الفنية والإدارية.
كما تتضمن الاتفاقية استضافة البطولات المحلية الخاصة بالرجال والسيدات وفق المعايير المعتمدة، ودعم الأبحاث والدراسات العلمية المتعلقة بالرياضات المائية من خلال التعاون الأكاديمي والبحثي المشترك، إلى جانب استضافة المعسكرات التدريبية للمنتخبات السعودية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الأداء والاستعداد للمشاركات المختلفة.
The Saudi Swimming Federation today signed a memorandum of understanding with King Abdulaziz University; aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation in programs and initiatives between the two parties, at the university's headquarters in Jeddah.
The Saudi Federation was represented in signing the memorandum by Executive Director Dr. Ziad Abu Al-Hamael, while King Abdulaziz University was represented by Dean of Student Affairs Dr. Fouad Abu Luban.
The memorandum aims to exchange knowledge and experiences between the personnel of both parties in the fields of sports, administration, and education, and to organize and hold community sports championships that contribute to spreading the culture of water sports and enhancing its practice, in addition to organizing and providing training courses and joint workshops to develop technical and administrative staff.
The agreement also includes hosting local championships for men and women according to the approved standards, supporting research and scientific studies related to water sports through joint academic and research cooperation, as well as hosting training camps for Saudi national teams, which contributes to improving performance levels and preparation for various participations.