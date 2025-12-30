تعادل منتخب مصر لكرة القدم أمام نظيره منتخب أنغولا دون أهداف، في المباراة التي أقيمت بينهما أمس (الإثنين) على ملعب أدرار بمدينة أكادير المغربية، في إطار منافسات الجولة الثالثة (الأخيرة) للمجموعة الثانية ببطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية لكرة القدم التي تستضيفها المغرب حالياً.


وبهذا التعادل ارتفع رصيد المنتخب المصري إلى (7) نقاط في صدارة المجموعة الثانية وضمن تأهله رسمياً إلى دور الـ(16) من البطولة، فيما أصبح رصيد المنتخب الأنغولي نقطتين في المركز الثالث.


وينتظر منتخب مصر مواجهة أحد منتخبات المراكز الثلاثة في المجموعات الأولى والثالثة والرابعة في دور الـ(16) من البطولة الأفريقية.