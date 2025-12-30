The Egyptian national football team drew against its Angolan counterpart with no goals, in the match that took place yesterday (Monday) at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco, as part of the third (final) round of the second group in the Africa Cup of Nations currently hosted by Morocco.



With this draw, the Egyptian team’s points increased to (7), placing them at the top of Group B and officially securing their qualification to the Round of 16 of the tournament, while the Angolan team now has two points in third place.



The Egyptian team is awaiting to face one of the teams that finished in the top three of Groups A, C, and D in the Round of 16 of the African tournament.