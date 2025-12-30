علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن مدافع الهلال علي البليهي، ومدافع القادسية قاسم لاجامي، ضمن قائمة الأسماء المطروحة أمام اللجنة الفنية في النادي الأهلي.


وتدرس الإدارة الفنية في النادي عدداً من الخيارات لتدعيم خط الدفاع خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية القادمة، في إطار سعي الفريق لتعزيز صفوفه استعدادًا للاستحقاقات القادمة في دوري روشن،‏ إذ إن الفريق سيعير عدداً من لاعبيه المحليين خلال الفترة الشتوية بعد أن تم تقييم أدائهم.


ويبرز من الأسماء التي ستغادر الأهلي بالإعارة في الفترة الشتوية عبدالإله الخيبري وأيمن فلاتة.