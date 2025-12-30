Informed sources from "Okaz" reported that Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi and Al-Qadisiyah defender Qasim Al-Lajami are among the names being considered by the technical committee at Al-Ahli Club.



The technical management at the club is studying several options to strengthen the defense line during the upcoming winter transfer window, as part of the team's efforts to bolster its ranks in preparation for the upcoming challenges in the Roshen League. The team will loan out several of its local players during the winter period after evaluating their performance.



Among the names expected to leave Al-Ahli on loan during the winter period are Abdulilah Al-Khaibari and Ayman Falatah.