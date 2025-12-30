علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن مدافع الهلال علي البليهي، ومدافع القادسية قاسم لاجامي، ضمن قائمة الأسماء المطروحة أمام اللجنة الفنية في النادي الأهلي.
وتدرس الإدارة الفنية في النادي عدداً من الخيارات لتدعيم خط الدفاع خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية القادمة، في إطار سعي الفريق لتعزيز صفوفه استعدادًا للاستحقاقات القادمة في دوري روشن، إذ إن الفريق سيعير عدداً من لاعبيه المحليين خلال الفترة الشتوية بعد أن تم تقييم أدائهم.
ويبرز من الأسماء التي ستغادر الأهلي بالإعارة في الفترة الشتوية عبدالإله الخيبري وأيمن فلاتة.
Informed sources from "Okaz" reported that Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi and Al-Qadisiyah defender Qasim Al-Lajami are among the names being considered by the technical committee at Al-Ahli Club.
The technical management at the club is studying several options to strengthen the defense line during the upcoming winter transfer window, as part of the team's efforts to bolster its ranks in preparation for the upcoming challenges in the Roshen League. The team will loan out several of its local players during the winter period after evaluating their performance.
Among the names expected to leave Al-Ahli on loan during the winter period are Abdulilah Al-Khaibari and Ayman Falatah.