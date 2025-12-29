يسعى مدرب الوحدة روسمير لقيادة فريقه لتحقيق الانتصار على فريق العربي غدا (الثلاثاء) الساعة 3:25 عصراً، على ملعب إدارة التعليم في عنيزة، ضمن مباريات الجولة (14) من دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى، وحرص المدرب روسمير على تجهيز فريقه فنياً، ووضع الأسلوب الفني واعتماد التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها المواجهة المرتقبة.


وكان المدرب روسمير أسهم في تحقيق فريق الوحدة لانتصارين على فريقي العدالة والجبيل في الجولتين الماضيتين، والوصول للنقطة (15) بالمركز الـ10 في سلم ترتيب فرق دوري يلو، ويطمح المدرب روسمير في قيادة فريقه للفوز على العربي وحصد النقاط الثلاث ورفع رصيده إلى (18) نقطة.


ويتطلع المدرب روسمير ومساعدوه إلى إنهاء الدور الأول في المركز السادس في سلم ترتيب فرق دوري يلو، من أجل المنافسة في الدور الثاني على الصعود لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، خصوصاً في حال التعاقد مع لاعبين محليين وأجانب لتقوية خطوط الفريق الكروي خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية القادمة.