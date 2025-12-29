Al-Wehda coach Rosmir is striving to lead his team to victory against Al-Arabi tomorrow (Tuesday) at 3:25 PM, at the Education Administration Stadium in Unaizah, as part of the 14th round of the Yelo League for first division clubs. Coach Rosmir has been keen on preparing his team technically, establishing the tactical approach, and finalizing the starting lineup that will face the anticipated match.



Coach Rosmir contributed to Al-Wehda's two victories over Al-Adalah and Al-Jubail in the last two rounds, bringing the team to 15 points in 10th place in the Yelo League standings. Coach Rosmir aims to lead his team to victory over Al-Arabi, securing three points and raising their total to 18 points.



Coach Rosmir and his assistants are looking to finish the first round in sixth place in the Yelo League standings, in order to compete in the second round for promotion to the Roshan Saudi Professional League, especially if they manage to sign local and foreign players to strengthen the team's lines during the upcoming winter transfer period.