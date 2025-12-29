يختتم فريق الاتحاد كونسيساو تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة نيوم، بعد غد(الأربعاء) الساعة 6:25 مساء، على استاد مدينة الملك خالد الرياضية في تبوك، ضمن مباريات الجولة (12) من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ سيجري، غدا (الثلاثاء)، مناورة كروية رئيسية من أجل وضع الأسلوب الفني المناسب، واعتماد التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها اللقاء المرتقب.


وحرص المدرب كونسيساو خلال الحصص التدريبية، التي تسبق لقاء نيوم القادم على اختيار البديل المناسب للاعب ماريو ميتاي الذي سيغيب بسبب حصوله على 4 إنذارات وإيقافه لمباراة واحدة، وركز خلال التمارين على تطبيق اللاعبين للجوانب الفنية والتكتيكية التي ينوي تنفيذها في مواجهة نيوم القادمة.


ويطمح المدرب كونسيساو في تحقيق فريقه الفوز على نيوم وحصد النقاط الثلاث والوصول للنقطة 20 والتقدم للأمام في سلم ترتيب فرق دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.