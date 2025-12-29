The Al-Ittihad team, led by coach Consisao, is concluding its technical preparations for the match against Neom, which will take place the day after tomorrow (Wednesday) at 6:25 PM at King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, as part of the 12th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League. Tomorrow (Tuesday), they will conduct a main football drill to establish the appropriate technical style and finalize the starting lineup for the anticipated match.



Coach Consisao has been keen during the training sessions leading up to the upcoming Neom match to select a suitable replacement for player Mario Mitai, who will be absent due to receiving four yellow cards and being suspended for one match. He has focused during the training on having the players implement the technical and tactical aspects he intends to execute in the upcoming match against Neom.



Coach Consisao aims for his team to achieve victory over Neom, collect three points, reach a total of 20 points, and advance in the standings of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.