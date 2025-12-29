توج فريق الفيصلي بلقب بطولة درع الاتحاد الأردني لكرة القدم، بعد فوزه على فريق الوحدات بنتيجة هدف دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما، مساء أمس، على إستاد عمان الدولي في ختام منافسات البطولة.


وسجل هدف الفيصلي اللاعب أحمد ياسين عند الدقيقة 80، ليمنح فريقه لقب البطولة بعد أداء مميز خلال مشواره في المسابقة.


في حين حل فريق السلط وصيفا للبطولة، عقب فوزه على فريق شباب الأردن بنتيجة 2-1، في لقاء جمعهما ضمن منافسات البطولة.