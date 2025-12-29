The Al-Faisaly team won the title of the Jordanian Football Federation Shield after defeating the Al-Wehdat team with a score of one goal to none in the match that took place last night at the Amman International Stadium, concluding the tournament's competitions.



Al-Faisaly's goal was scored by player Ahmad Yasin in the 80th minute, securing the championship for his team after a remarkable performance throughout the tournament.



Meanwhile, the Al-Salt team finished as the runner-up after winning against the Al-Jordan Youth team with a score of 2-1 in a match that brought them together as part of the tournament.