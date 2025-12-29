توج فريق الفيصلي بلقب بطولة درع الاتحاد الأردني لكرة القدم، بعد فوزه على فريق الوحدات بنتيجة هدف دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما، مساء أمس، على إستاد عمان الدولي في ختام منافسات البطولة.
وسجل هدف الفيصلي اللاعب أحمد ياسين عند الدقيقة 80، ليمنح فريقه لقب البطولة بعد أداء مميز خلال مشواره في المسابقة.
في حين حل فريق السلط وصيفا للبطولة، عقب فوزه على فريق شباب الأردن بنتيجة 2-1، في لقاء جمعهما ضمن منافسات البطولة.
The Al-Faisaly team won the title of the Jordanian Football Federation Shield after defeating the Al-Wehdat team with a score of one goal to none in the match that took place last night at the Amman International Stadium, concluding the tournament's competitions.
Al-Faisaly's goal was scored by player Ahmad Yasin in the 80th minute, securing the championship for his team after a remarkable performance throughout the tournament.
Meanwhile, the Al-Salt team finished as the runner-up after winning against the Al-Jordan Youth team with a score of 2-1 in a match that brought them together as part of the tournament.